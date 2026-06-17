Knight Therapeutics Announces Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") (TSX: GUD), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has repaid all amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility with National Bank of Canada and a syndicate of lenders.

The Credit Facility provides borrowing capacity of up to US$100 million, with an additional US$100 million accordion feature subject to certain conditions. In June 2025, Knight drew $60 million from the Credit Facility to support the acquisition of Paladin. The Company has repaid all outstanding amounts under the Credit Facility.

"Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Paladin transaction and we are proud that we have repaid within a year the credit we withdrew to finance the acquisition," said Arvind Utchanah, Chief Financial Officer of Knight. "The repayment which was made within a year was funded by the strong cash flow generated by our business in Canada and Latin America. We appreciate the ongoing support of our financing partners, and with our revolving credit facility providing capacity of up to US$200 million, we remain well positioned to execute our long-term growth strategy."

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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