Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 17:35
7,490 Euro
+0,81 % +0,060
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2607,31011:00
7,2707,30010:57
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair introduces air handling unit with integrated heat pump using natural refrigerant R290

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: SYSR) introduces Geniox HP DFN air handling unit with an integrated heat pump using the R290 refrigerant. The solution has been developed to meet the EU's upcoming requirements regarding F-gases (fluorinated greenhouse gases) and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and future-proof installations.

The Geniox HP DFN is an all-in-one solution delivering both ventilation and climate control, combining fresh air supply, high-efficiency heat recovery, and cooling in a single system. The unit can be installed both indoors and outdoors, providing a compact, space-efficient solution that improves indoor air quality, ensures stable thermal comfort, and reduces energy consumption across the building lifecycle. At its core is R290, a natural refrigerant with an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 0.02. PFAS-free and fully compliant with EU:s coming F-gas regulations.

Thieu Avontuur, Geniox Product Manager, Systemair, said, "The entire unit is delivered ready to operate, eliminating the requirement for specialised personnel to install the heat pump cycle. Customers receive a complete, compact, optimised, and highly energy-efficient package, making it a true plug-and-play solution with a straightforward installation. This is further supported by a robust safety system, ensuring reliable performance across all applications."

Well-suited to commercial buildings, public venues, and retail spaces, the Geniox with integrated heat pump responds to the growing need for energy-efficient solutions while meeting future environmental demands.

Links:
https://www.systemair.com/en/products/air-handling-units/geniox/a-force-of-nature-r290-natural-refrigerant

Contact(s)
Kristian Ridefelt
Director Group Product Marketing
46 72 239 5911
kristian.ridefelt@systemair.com
Cathrine Stjärnekull
Group Communication Director
+46 72 240 6388
cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.7%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-introduces-air-handling-unit-with-integrated-heat-pump-using-natural-refrigerant-r290,c4365213

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4365213/4158447.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-introduces-air-handling-unit-with-integrated-heat-pump-using-natural-refrigerant-r290-302804145.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.