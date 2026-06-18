Systemair AB: Systemair introduces air handling unit with integrated heat pump using natural refrigerant R290

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: SYSR) introduces Geniox HP DFN air handling unit with an integrated heat pump using the R290 refrigerant. The solution has been developed to meet the EU's upcoming requirements regarding F-gases (fluorinated greenhouse gases) and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and future-proof installations.

The Geniox HP DFN is an all-in-one solution delivering both ventilation and climate control, combining fresh air supply, high-efficiency heat recovery, and cooling in a single system. The unit can be installed both indoors and outdoors, providing a compact, space-efficient solution that improves indoor air quality, ensures stable thermal comfort, and reduces energy consumption across the building lifecycle. At its core is R290, a natural refrigerant with an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 0.02. PFAS-free and fully compliant with EU:s coming F-gas regulations.

Thieu Avontuur, Geniox Product Manager, Systemair, said, "The entire unit is delivered ready to operate, eliminating the requirement for specialised personnel to install the heat pump cycle. Customers receive a complete, compact, optimised, and highly energy-efficient package, making it a true plug-and-play solution with a straightforward installation. This is further supported by a robust safety system, ensuring reliable performance across all applications."

Well-suited to commercial buildings, public venues, and retail spaces, the Geniox with integrated heat pump responds to the growing need for energy-efficient solutions while meeting future environmental demands.

Links:

https://www.systemair.com/en/products/air-handling-units/geniox/a-force-of-nature-r290-natural-refrigerant

Contact(s)

Kristian Ridefelt

Director Group Product Marketing

46 72 239 5911

kristian.ridefelt@systemair.com

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communication Director

+46 72 240 6388

cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.7%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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