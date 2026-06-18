Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Receives La Parrilla Surface Drilling Permits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce that it has secured permits for the construction of 62 drill pads and 27 access roads at the Company's 100%-owned past-producing La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") in Durango State, Mexico. The permits were issued by the Mexican federal authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT"), and are valid for a period of 4 years.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, stated, "Securing the permits to conduct surface drilling is an important milestone for our 2026 exploration program at La Parrilla. With multiple promising surface exploration targets on the La Parrilla land package, we are excited about the potential to grow the resource footprint on the property."

The permits authorize Silver Storm to construct surface drill pads and access roads to carry out drilling on 24 sites at the La Ilusion - Argenis target, as well as 32 sites at the 14 Marcos and Rosarios - C340 West Extension ("C340") targets (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Plan view of permitted drill pads and access roads

An initial exploration plan has been developed for the C340 and 14 Marcos targets:

At the C340 target, Silver Storm has two objectives: a) upgrading the Inferred Resources at the past-producing Rosarios mine to the Indicated category; and b) growing the resources by extending the known mineralization to the west. In addition, the Company is planning to test the high-grade mineralization in the upper levels of the C193 zone (Figure 1). Approximately 3,600 metres ( "m" ) of surface drilling are currently planned in the target area.

At the 14 Marcos target, historical artisanal mining was carried out on two levels to a depth of approximately 100 m. The expected down-dip projection of the vein mined by artisanal miners lies approximately 140 m south of mine development within the Rosarios mine. Silver Storm will conduct initial 3,000 m of surface drilling to test the mineralization at the 14 Marcos target to a depth of 300 m.

Extension of the Tailings Storage Facility Permit

SEMARNAT has provided an authorization for the continued operation of the existing tailings storage facility ("TSF") at La Parrilla for an additional period of 10 years. The previous authorization by SEMARNAT to utilize the TSF for the disposal of tailings generated at La Parrilla was scheduled to expire in 3Q 2026. As a result of SEMARNAT providing the new authorization, the TSF will maintain its environmental operating license, ensuring the operational continuity of La Parrilla.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Qualified Persons, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Persons are Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services of the Company, and Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company, engaged as an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango State, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the future exploration performance at La Parrilla; the timing and extent of current and future drill programs; the ability to increase Mineral Resources therein; the ability of the Company to maintain the environmental operating license for the tailings storage facility at La Parrilla; and the Company's advancement toward a potential near-term restart of La Parrilla.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-receives-la-parrilla-surface-drilling-permits-1178930