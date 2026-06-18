Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration activities have commenced at its 100%-owned Gravitas Project (the "Project") located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Québec. The program is designed to advance several high-priority tungsten, copper, gold and silver targets and support planning for a potential drill program.

Field crews have mobilized to the Project and have begun geological mapping, prospecting, trench preparation, and the reopening of historical workings at the Petosa Tungsten Zone ("Petosa"). The planned work program, expected to continue throughout the summer, will include detailed geological mapping, channel sampling, structural interpretation, trenching, and target prioritization and is intended to improve the Company's understanding of the known mineralized systems. Results from these activities will be incorporated into a comprehensive review of the Project to determine the scope and design of a potential drill campaign of up to 2,000 metres later this summer.

The current program will focus primarily on the historic Petosa, where historical trenching, bulk sampling and metallurgical testing confirmed the presence of scheelite-bearing quartz veins. Recent work by NeoTerrex highlighted the need for improved bedrock exposure to properly evaluate the continuity, grade and direction of the mineralization.

In addition to Petosa, exploration activities will also evaluate the Galileo, Curie and Maxwell target areas. These targets collectively demonstrate the Project's emerging multi-metal potential and remain largely untested by drilling.

Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex, commented:

"We are pleased to have exploration activities underway at Gravitas. The objective of this program is to systematically advance our understanding of the Project while preparing for a potential drill campaign later this year. Petosa represents a compelling tungsten target at a time when governments and industry are increasingly focused on securing domestic supplies of critical minerals. At the same time, the copper, gold and silver potential identified elsewhere on the property provides additional opportunities for discovery and value creation."

The Company believes the timing is favourable for advancing tungsten exploration. Growing concerns regarding global supply security have increased interest in new North American sources of tungsten, a critical mineral used extensively in defence applications, industrial tooling, aerospace systems, energy infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Gravitas benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby power, accommodations, and skilled local contractors. Petosa is located approximately 50 to 200 metres from an all-weather road, allowing exploration activities to be conducted efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration and continues to engage with local communities and Indigenous stakeholders as activities progress. NeoTerrex will continue to prioritize the use of local contractors and service providers wherever possible.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing critical mineral and precious metal projects in Québec. The Company is actively exploring its portfolio of tungsten, copper, gold, silver and rare earth element projects with the objective of creating shareholder value through discovery and development.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals, as well as the potential of the Project and commencement date of the next phase of exploration on the Project including a drilling program. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301920

Source: NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.