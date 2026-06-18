JuneX Capital Partners GP: JuneX Capital Partners and New End Associates Back AENDRE's Inaugural Hospitality Acquisition Through GP Seeding and GP Capital Solutions

JuneX Capital Partners and New End Associates today announced the successful deployment of GP capital solutions in support of AENDRE's inaugural hospitality acquisition, a three-property Central London hospitality portfolio acquired from APG, the Dutch pension asset manager.

For the full transaction announcement, please see: here

The transaction comprises 587 keys across freehold assets in South Kensington, Covent Garden and Belgravia and represents one of the largest hospitality transactions completed in Central London this year.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in AENDRE's development as a specialist investmentand operating platform focused on the luxury extended-stay hospitality segment.

JuneX Capital Partners and New End Associates partnered with AENDRE at an early stage through a strategic GP seeding investment and have subsequently expanded their support through tailored GP capital solutions, including financing provided in connection with this transaction and other strategic growth initiatives in Europe.

The portfolio will be repositioned into a new wellness-led luxury hospitality platform combining luxury extended-stay residences, social wellness clubs and culture-led hospitality concepts across some of London's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

The transaction illustrates the value of combining entrepreneurial talent, specialist sector expertise and flexible long-term capital. It also highlights the growing role of GP capital solutions in helping emerging and specialist investment platforms scale their businesses, execute transformative transactions and access institutional capital and financing solutions.

Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Managing Partner of JuneX Capital Partners, said:

"At JuneX, we seek to identify and back exceptional entrepreneurs and innovative asset managers. Our partnership with AENDRE reflects our conviction that specialist teams with deep operating expertise can unlock significant value when paired with patient capital and flexible financing solutions. We are pleased to continue supporting AENDRE through both GP seeding and GP capital solutions as the platform grows and pursues new opportunities in UK and Europe."

Nicolas Motelay, Managing Partner at New End Associates, said:

"We have supported AENDRE since its inception and have strong conviction in the team's vision and execution capabilities. This transaction represents an important milestone in AENDRE's journey and a strong example of our approach to GP seeding and GP capital solutions. It demonstrates the power of long-term partnerships between entrepreneurs and aligned capital providers."

Eric Jafari, Founder of AENDRE Group, said:

"This acquisition represents a transformational step in AENDRE's development. We are grateful for the continued support of JuneX Capital Partners and New End Associates, whose backing has enabled us to accelerate our growth and pursue opportunities of this scale."

The transaction signals an important step in AENDRE's growth and demonstrates the firm's ability to originate, structure and execute institutional-scale opportunities alongside leading investment and financing partners.

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About JuneX Capital Partners

JuneX Capital Partners is a founder-centric investment firm founded by French entrepreneurs Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet and Regis Micheli. The firm backs entrepreneurs and innovative asset managers through a range of investment strategies. Through its GP seeding and GP capital solutions activities, JuneX partners with exceptional founders and investment teams to help build the next generation of specialist investment platforms. Working closely with entrepreneurs, JuneX provides patient and agile capital solutions tailored to founders' needs.

About New End Associates

New End Associates is an advisory firm focused on alternative asset managers. The firm is involved in capital formation, GP-led co-investments and secondaries, as well as GP Capital Solutions,including GP stakes.

About AENDRE Group

AENDRE is a London-based investment and operating platform focused on the luxury extended-stay hospitality segment across the United Kingdom and Europe. The firm develops and operates wellness-led luxury hospitality concepts designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. AENDRE is backed by JuneX Capital Partners and New End Associates. Its principals previously founded and held senior leadership roles within leading hospitality platforms, including edyn, Locke and Brookfield-backed businesses.

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