Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiren K. Singh to its Board of Directors, effective June 18, 2026. Ms. Singh will also serve as a member of the Board's Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee.

Ms. Singh currently sits on the board of Cavvy Energy Ltd., where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee; and Alberta Cancer Foundation (Audit and Risk Committee and Venture Philanthropy Committee). She has over 30 years of international experience in the energy sector, including in senior executive leadership roles, and is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of haskalife. She holds a B. Comm (Finance) and an MBA (Finance and Risk Management) from the University of Calgary. She is a CFA charter holder and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kiren to Trican's Board," said Tom Alford, Chair of the Board. "Kiren is a seasoned C-suite executive with extensive oil and gas experience and strong finance, technology and risk management expertise. Her strategic insight and leadership will be a valuable addition to our Board."

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302022

Source: Trican Well Service Ltd.