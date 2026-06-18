Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 20:12
0,890 Euro
-1,66 % -0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8750,93015:14
0,8750,93015:15
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Accelerates AI Commerce Momentum with New B2B Distributor Win

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that U.S.-based plumbing and heating distributor with a large, multi-category product catalog serving contractors, installers, and design professionals has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its Unilog eCommerce platform. The win highlights the accelerating adoption of AI-driven commerce solutions in the B2B distribution sector, and marks the first customer secured through Bridgeline's partnership with Impaqx.

The plumbing and heating distributor is undergoing a full eCommerce redesign and selected HawkSearch early in the process to establish a scalable foundation for search, merchandising, and product discovery. The opportunity progressed from initial engagement to signed agreement in just 32 days, reflecting strong demand for AI-powered product discovery in complex B2B environments.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for Complex B2B Commerce

The plumbing and heating distributor manages a large and complex catalog spanning over one million SKUs across multiple product verticals. HawkSearch provides advanced, AI-powered capabilities designed specifically for B2B commerce, including:

  • Entitlements-based search to support customer-specific pricing and product visibility

  • Unit of Measure (UoM) intelligence to handle complex product attributes

  • AI-powered Recommendations to drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities

  • Image and Visual Search to enable discovery through photos and visual inputs

  • Advanced Merchandising Tools to optimize search results across distinct product categories

This win also marks the first customer secured through Bridgeline's partnership with Impaqx, signaling early traction for its partner-led go-to-market strategy.

"B2B distributors are rapidly adopting AI-powered product discovery as they modernize their eCommerce platforms," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win highlights HawkSearch's ability to handle large complex catalogs and personalized buying experiences at scale, while also demonstrating early success with Impaqx."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:
Kelly Maltman
SVP, Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-accelerates-ai-commerce-momentum-with-new-b2b-distribu-1178911

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.