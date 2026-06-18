Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Accelerates AI Commerce Momentum with New B2B Distributor Win

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that U.S.-based plumbing and heating distributor with a large, multi-category product catalog serving contractors, installers, and design professionals has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its Unilog eCommerce platform. The win highlights the accelerating adoption of AI-driven commerce solutions in the B2B distribution sector, and marks the first customer secured through Bridgeline's partnership with Impaqx.

The plumbing and heating distributor is undergoing a full eCommerce redesign and selected HawkSearch early in the process to establish a scalable foundation for search, merchandising, and product discovery. The opportunity progressed from initial engagement to signed agreement in just 32 days, reflecting strong demand for AI-powered product discovery in complex B2B environments.

The plumbing and heating distributor manages a large and complex catalog spanning over one million SKUs across multiple product verticals. HawkSearch provides advanced, AI-powered capabilities designed specifically for B2B commerce, including:

This win also marks the first customer secured through Bridgeline's partnership with Impaqx, signaling early traction for its partner-led go-to-market strategy.

Image and Visual Search to enable discovery through photos and visual inputs

"B2B distributors are rapidly adopting AI-powered product discovery as they modernize their eCommerce platforms," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win highlights HawkSearch's ability to handle large complex catalogs and personalized buying experiences at scale, while also demonstrating early success with Impaqx."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital