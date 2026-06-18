White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced that Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical, will present at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum and the Biotech Webull Webinar Panel on June 25, 2026.

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

Dates: June 24th & 25th

Presentation Day and Time: Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link

Biotech Webull Webinar Panel

Presentation Day and Time: Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Webcast Link

To schedule a meeting with the Envoy Medicals management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Envoy@kcsa.com.

To be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please email Envoy@kcsa.com with COCH in the subject line.

About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301966

Source: Envoy Medical, Inc.