BioGaia AB's subsidiary introduces a complete skincare routine for babies and children

BioGaia AB's subsidiary, Biogaia New Sciences AB, is expanding its BioGaia® Skincare portfolio with two new products and an updated design across the full range. The expanded skincare line reinforces BioGaia's ambition to apply its microbiome expertise beyond gut health, oral health and immune health, supporting healthy and balanced skin from the earliest stages of life.

Building on the success of BioGaia® Probiotic Ointment, the skincare range is extended with Gentle Balm to Milk Wash and Soothing Face & Body Lotion, creating a complete skincare routine for babies and children with dry, sensitive and atopic-prone skin: body wash for cleanse, face & body lotion for hydrate, and probiotic ointment for repair. The products are developed to work in harmony with the skin microbiome and are dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.

A microbiome-first skincare routine for babies and children

BioGaia® Skincare combines probiotics, prebiotics and carefully selected plant-based ingredients. The enhanced range supports key steps in skincare:

Cleanse - Gentle Balm to Milk Wash containing prebiotics, a gentle oil-based cleanser for delicate skin which cleanses without drying and stripping the skin of its natural balance.

Hydrate and protect - Soothing Face & Body Lotion containing prebiotics, designed to balance pH, hydrate, calm and support the skin barrier for daily care.

Repair and rebalance - Probiotic Ointment, preservative- and water-free, containing only three plant-based ingredients together with a live probiotic, for dry, sensitive and atopic-prone skin. The product soothes the skin and is proven to support the skin barrier and help maintain skin microbiome balance.

All products are certified microbiome-friendly through an independent third-party certification Kind to Biome.

Babies are born with delicate, developing skin, and up to 30 percent of children experience dry, reactive or atopic-prone skin. BioGaia® Skincare is designed to support the skin microbiome, the ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms that plays a key role in maintaining skin barrier function, comfort and long-term resilience, while helping to reduce irritation and dryness.

"With decades of probiotic and microbiome research, BioGaia continues to broaden the application of its science in microbiome health. We are encouraged by the strong demand and positive consumer feedback for our probiotic ointment, Aldermis, which highlights the need for effective, microbiome-friendly skincare solutions. We are therefore excited to expand the BioGaia® Skincare portfolio with new products and an updated design across the full range, applying our expertise to skin health for babies and children with sensitive or atopic-prone skin," said Maik Lepatey, CEO of Biogaia New Sciences AB.

Availability:

BioGaia® Skincare products will be available in selected markets and have recently launched in China and the US.

References:

Gentle Balm-to-Milk Wash: Third-party clinical and instrumental evaluation including 14-day usage testing, ocular tolerability (clinical scoring + HET CAM), skin hydration (Corneometer®), transepidermal water loss (TEWL, Tewameter®); Human Repeated Insult Patch Test (HRIPT); Kind to Biome® Microbiome Friendly certification testing; and consumer perception studies. Data on file.

Soothing Face and Body Lotion: Third-party clinical and instrumental evaluation including 14-day usage testing, ocular tolerability (clinical scoring + HET CAM), skin hydration (Corneometer®), transepidermal water loss (TEWL, Tewameter®); skin pH testing, Human Repeated Insult Patch Test (HRIPT); Kind to Biome® Microbiome Friendly certification testing; and consumer perception studies. Data on file.

Probiotic Ointment: Third-party clinical and instrumental evaluation including 14-day usage testing, ocular tolerability (clinical scoring and HET-CAM), skin hydration (Corneometer®), transepidermal water loss (TEWL, Tewameter®), and skin barrier assessment; Human Repeated Insult Patch Test (HRIPT); in vitro skin and eye irritation testing (OECD 439 / OECD 492); soothing efficacy (lactic acid sting test); LongevityGuard® documentation; pilot microbiome analysis; Kind to Biome® Microbiome Friendly certification testing; and consumer perception studies. Data on file.



Follow us:

Subscribe to BioGaia press releases here

LinkedIn here

Contacts:

Maik Lepatey, CEO of Biogaia New Sciences AB

Email: ml@biogaianewsciences.com

Phone: +44 7582749692

Elena Milenbakh, Head of Marketing at Biogaia New Sciences AB

Email: emi@biogaianewsciences.com

Phone: +46 769430558

About Biogaia New Sciences AB

Biogaia New Sciences AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioGaia AB, established in 2025 to advance microbiome research and innovation beyond BioGaia's core focus areas. The company's initial focus is skin health, developing science-based, microbiome-friendly skincare solutions for babies and children with sensitive or atopic-prone skin.

About BioGaia AB

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotics company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com