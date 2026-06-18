Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 31,128,941 common shares, representing approximately 63.5% of Metatek's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Metatek for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Dr. Mark Davies 31,118,941 100 0 0 Paul Colucci 31,118,941 100 0 0 Hirofumi Katase 31,118,941 100 0 0 VADM (Ret.) Robert (Bob) Harward 31,118,941 100 0 0 Dr. Jim Archibald 31,118,941 100 0 0 Avjit Kamboj 31,118,941 100 0 0 Lionel Conacher 31,118,941 100 0 0 Amy Freedman 31,118,941 100 0 0

In addition, the other resolution presented at the Meeting, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors, was approved. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Metatek's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com.

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Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.