Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement and a concurrent royalty sale to Dynamo Metals ("Dynamo") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$829,011 (together, the "Transaction"). The Transaction comprises (i) the issuance of units of the Company for gross proceeds of C$579,011 and (ii) the sale of a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") for C$250,000. Concurrently, Tombill has created for its own account a separate 1% NSR substantially on the same terms and with a tag-along right in the event Dynamo transacts its NSR.

Private Placement of Units

The private placement consisted of 28,950,546 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$579,011. Each Unit comprises one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing. On a non-diluted, post-closing basis, Dynamo holds approximately 9.9% of the Company.

In connection with the private placement, the Company and Dynamo have entered into an Investor Rights Agreement (the "Investor Rights Agreement"). For so long as Dynamo holds at least 5% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares, it has the right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its ownership interest up to 9.9%. Dynamo has agreed to a standstill, under which it will not increase its position above 9.9% without the prior consent of Tombill, to support the Company's board recommendations, and to a 12-month lock-up on the securities issued under the private placement. A copy of the Investor Rights Agreement will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Sale of Net Smelter Return Royalty to Dynamo

Concurrently with the private placement, Tombill has sold to Dynamo a 1% NSR over all minerals produced from the Company's claims for C$250,000 in cash. The NSR is subject to customary terms and there is no buyback right.

Net Smelter Return Royalty

Tombill has also created a separate 1% NSR in its own favour on substantially the same terms (the "Tombill Royalty"), which the Company will hold as an asset. In the event Dynamo elects to realise or transact its NSR, whether on a standalone basis or as part of a portfolio, Tombill has the right to include (tag on) its Tombill Royalty in that transaction on equivalent terms.

Use of Proceeds and Closing

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Transaction for working capital and field work in 2026, 2027 and 2028. It is anticipated that more than 10% of the gross proceeds will be used for field work on the Geraldton property. None of the proceeds will be used for payments to persons conducting investor relations activities.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in addition to any contractual lock-up under the Investor Rights Agreement. No commission or finder's fee was paid in connection with the Transaction.

Greg Smith Appointed Strategic Advisor to Tombill

In connection with the Transaction, Greg Smith has joined the Company in a strategic advisory role to support Tombill as it works to advance its projects, leveraging his proven expertise in developing the adjacent Greenstone Gold Mine.

Greg is an accomplished mining executive and entrepreneur with a proven track record of building successful large resource companies, executing strategic M&A, advancing major projects, arranging financing, and prudently allocating large amounts of growth capital. A founding shareholder of Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"), a leading Canadian gold producer, he served as its President and then Chief Executive Officer through the company's formative years, until July 2025. He is also a founding shareholder and Chairman of Versamet Royalties Corp., a billion-dollar-plus publicly listed precious metals royalty company.

Greg's experience is directly relevant to Tombill. He was instrumental in the acquisition, financing, consolidation of ownership, and construction of Equinox's flagship asset, the Greenstone Gold Mine, which borders Tombill's Main Group patents immediately to the east in Ontario's Geraldton gold camp (see figure below). Under his leadership, Greenstone progressed from an advanced exploration asset to one of Canada's newest and largest long-life gold mines by annual production.

About Dynamo Metals

Founded and managed by Greg Smith, its principal shareholder, Dynamo is a private investment company focused on the mining and metals sector, with a priority on precious metals. Dynamo takes a global approach to identifying and advancing opportunities across the mining lifecycle, combining industry experience, disciplined capital allocation, and a long-term perspective to support value creation in high-quality metals assets and companies.

About Tombill

Founded 1935 by Newmont Mining and 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) owns 2 of the 11 past-producing and producing mines in Geraldton, in the Greenstone gold district (pop. 4,300, approximately 225 km northeast of Thunder Bay). Within this established local and mining infrastructure, our assets comprise four claim groups, of which most strategically occupy the middle of the Geraldton gold district. Our claims sit on a shared boundary with, and down plunge from, the open pit of Equinox's Greenstone Gold Mine (first gold pour May 2024), one of Canada's newest and largest long-life gold mines and mills by annual production.

Assets comprise 74 claims (57 fully owned patent claims, 3 fully owned patents with easements, 9 fully owned patented mineral rights, and 5 leases) covering 3,168 acres. Of these, the 58-claim Main Group borders and is down-plunge from Greenstone Gold Mine on the west, straddling the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; the original 6-claim Tombill Old Mine group sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton; and a 5-claim lease is located in the Beardmore-Craskie region.

Our Tombill Old Mine produced 68,737 oz of gold at a grade of 12.47 g/t between 1938 and 1942, and 1955. Talmora Mine, northeast of the Main Group, was built in 1942 but saw only minor production before closing in 1948 (1,406 oz of gold at 5.05 g/t). From the Greenstone Gold Mine to Key Lake, the Geraldton camp extends approximately 15 km along a defined corridor, essentially following the parallel Bankfield-Tombill Fault and the Trans-Canada Highway, and hosts many multiple shallow and deep gold zones.





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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Transaction, including insider participation in the Transaction, the anticipated size of the Transaction, the anticipated closing date of the Transaction, TSXV approval of the Transaction and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Transaction. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ALL CURRENCY IN THIS NEWS RELEASE IS DENOMINATED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS.

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Source: Tombill Mines Limited