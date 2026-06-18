Team, Inc. Announces Retirement of Nelson Haight and Names Clinton Roeder as Its New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) ("TEAM" or the "Company"), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services, today announced that Clinton Roeder will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 22, 2026 to help lead the Company in its next stage of growth and financial improvement. Mr. Roeder will succeed Nelson Haight, who is retiring from TEAM after serving as Chief Financial Officer for over four years. Mr. Haight will stay with the Company for a short transition period as a Special Advisor to the CEO.

"We are grateful to Nelson for his many contributions to TEAM over the past four years. His leadership enhanced the Company's liquidity and financial position during a critical period of improvement for TEAM," said Gary Hill, TEAM's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Clinton, who brings a demonstrated track record of strong financial and operational capabilities and leadership across multiple service industries. Clinton's prior experience implementing transformations and financial improvement plans across several companies match closely with TEAM's key current priorities, and I am confident that he will be a valuable partner in accelerating TEAM's improvement plan," concluded Mr. Hill.

"I am excited to join TEAM at this important stage to help further its growth and financial performance," said Mr. Roeder. "As an industry leader recognized for delivering outstanding customer service, I believe TEAM is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the markets that it serves. I look forward to working with Gary, the leadership team and all of TEAM's employees to capitalize on these strengths and to further drive efficiency and profitability with the ultimate goal of delivering value for TEAM's shareholders."

Mr. Roeder brings over 30 years of financial and operational experience across multiple industries including industrial, energy and aviation. Most recently, from 2020 to 2026, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PrimeFlight Aviation Services, a provider of services to the air transportation industries, and as President of a portion of its international operations from 2022. From 2017 to 2020, Mr. Roeder served as Chief Financial Officer of Nine Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, including taking it public in 2018. From 2013-2017, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Total Safety, a global provider of industrial safety services and solutions. Prior to Total Safety, he held various finance and operational positions of increasing responsibilities with publicly traded and privately held entities after starting his career at Ernst & Young.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers' most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions, and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. They include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial and growth prospects and strategy, including the implementation of cost-saving measures. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others: the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash from operations, access its credit facilities, or maintain its compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, and its preferred stock certificate of designation; negative market conditions, including domestic and global inflationary pressures, the impact of changes in global trade policies and tariffs, and future economic uncertainties, particularly in industries in which the Company is heavily dependent; the Company's liquidity and ability to obtain additional financing; the impact of new or changes to existing governmental laws and regulations and their application, including tariffs; the outcome of tax examinations, changes in tax laws, and other tax matters; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to repay, refinance or restructure its debt and the debt of certain of its subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange continued listing requirements and rules, and such known factors as are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including statements regarding the Company's financial prospects and the implementation of cost-saving measures, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Nelson M. Haight

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(281) 388-5521