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WKN: A422AG | ISIN: CA1130061007 | Ticker-Symbol: C6E0
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 09:55
27,900 Euro
+3,64 % +0,980
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BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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28,56029,18011:42
28,58529,16010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 23:18 Uhr
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Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the "Corporation") (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") and holders of Class B Multiple Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2026 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation's articles, each Class A Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 619,477,914 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the seven directors:

Director NomineeVotes For- Votes Withheld-
Cyrus Madon799,309,20298.819,617,7201.19
Jeffrey Blidner798,044,21898.6510,882,7041.35
David Court806,262,46499.672,664,4580.33
Stephen Girsky799,558,18398.849,368,7391.16
Paul Farrell808,694,32899.97232,5940.03
Lori Pearson798,845,60798.7510,081,3151.25
Patricia Zuccotti808,790,38699.98136,5360.02

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) is a global owner and operator of vital industrial and business services operations. Our objective is to acquire market-leading businesses for value, execute our operational improvement plans to increase cash flows, and recycle capital to compound long-term growth. For more information, please visit https://bbuc.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Corporation is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:Investors:
Marie FullerAlan Fleming
Tel: +44 207 408 8375Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.comEmail: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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