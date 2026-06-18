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WKN: A41092 | ISIN: US5253301064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.06.26 | 20:44
2,110 US-Dollar
-0,47 % -0,010
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIFRAS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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LEIFRAS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 22:00 Uhr
30 Leser
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LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Record High Revenue, Adjusted Income from Operations, and Net Income, Up 10.0%, 1.0%, and 1.5% Year-over-Year, Respectively[1]

TOKYO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was JPY3.0 billion ($18.6 million), an increase of 10.0% from JPY2.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • Income from operations was JPY153.3 million ($1.0 million), compared to JPY166.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Net income was JPY124.3 million ($0.8 million), an increase of 1.5% from JPY122.5 million for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted income from operations was JPY167.8 million ($1.1 million), an increase of 1.0% from JPY166.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was JPY4.75 ($0.03), compared to JPY4.92 for the same period last year.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Operational Highlights

Sports School Business

  • Number of members was 60,960, compared to 62,495 for the same period last year.
  • Revenue of the sports school business was JPY2.2 billion ($13.6 million), an increase of 5.6% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.

Social Business

  • Number of club activities was 2,120, an increase of 7.6% from 1,971 for the same period last year.
  • Revenue of the social business was JPY791.4 million ($5.0 million), an increase of 24.1% from JPY637.7 million for the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, we achieved record highs in revenue, adjusted income from operations, and net income.[1]

"For the sports school business, despite a temporary slight decrease in membership due to graduations, revenue increased by 5.6% due to higher monthly fees. Moving forward, we plan to focus on expanding our sports school membership base through both organic growth and strategic M&A.

"For the social business, the school club support business expanded under the tailwind of national policy, while the after-school daycare business grew in both scale and revenue, driving an increase in social business revenue by 24.1%. Although strategic investments and M&A-related expenses led to a slight decrease in operating income, we believe these investments are essential to supporting future expansion and unlocking long-term growth through business synergies.

"Fiscal year 2026 marks the first year of the Japanese government's 'reform implementation period' for school club activities, during which these activities are being transitioned to private-sector providers. We plan to fully leverage this powerful policy tailwind and continue to execute with focus. We remain committed to supporting the smiles and growth of children across borders and appreciate the continued support from our valued customers, partners, and shareholders."

Financial Condition

  • As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash of JPY2.48 billion ($15.6 million), compared to JPY2.52 billion as of December 31, 2025.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was JPY140.9 million ($0.9 million), compared to JPY239.5 million for the same period last year.
  • Net cash used in investing activities was JPY22.5 million ($0.1 million), compared to JPY4.9 million for the same period last year.
  • Net cash provided by financing activities was JPY116.9 million ($0.7 million), compared to net cash used in financing activities of JPY181.6 million for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

Following these financial results, there are no changes to Leifras' financial guidance last provided in its press release issued on April 8, 2026.

  • Revenue is expected to be between $82.9 million and $95.7 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 10.8% to 27.9% from $74.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
  • Income from operations is expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.4 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 13.2% to 33.9% from $4.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The guidance is based on the assumption that no business acquisitions, restructuring activities, or legal settlements will take place during the period.

The guidance is translated at the FY2025 assumed exchange rate of ¥156.80 = $1.00 to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange volatility.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD," or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY159.08 = $1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the Company's report, it discusses key financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to supplement its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled from their most directly comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP as follows:



For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



166,146,066




153,308,100




963,717


Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-




14,505,152




91,181


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



166,146,066




167,813,252




1,054,898


(a)

Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including transaction-related
costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-related costs. These costs have been
added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective of the Company's core operating performance.

The Company's primary non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding metrics reflect how it evaluates its current and prior year operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When the Company's definitions change, it provides the updated definitions. When items no longer impact its current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, it removes these items from its non-GAAP definitions.

Adjusted income from operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively referred to as the "non-GAAP financial measures"), and the use of the term adjusted income from operations may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information with respect to its historical operations. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes it facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on its results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period. Specifically, adjusted income from operations allows the Company to assess its performance without the impact of the specifically identified items that it believes do not directly reflect its core operations, including acquisition-related costs and other items that management does not consider reflective of its core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure also functions as a key performance indicator used to evaluate the Company's operating performance internally, and it is used in connection with the determination of incentive compensation for management, including executive officers.

As the Company's initial public offering was completed during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the related listing-related and transformational expenses were specific to its initial public offering and related transformation activities, the Company does not expect to incur such expenses in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 or future periods. Accordingly, beginning with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, the Company has revised its presentation of adjusted income from operations and removed listing-related and transformational expenses from the adjustments to adjusted income from operations for all historical periods presented.

Adjusted income from operations is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Consequently, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company understands that although adjusted income from operations is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted income from operations does not fully reflect the Company's cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; adjusted income from operations does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; adjusted income from operations does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt; and, although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted income from operations does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations should not be considered as discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of the Company's business or as measure of cash that will be available to the Company to meet its obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

Note: [1] Record high in US-GAAP figures since 2025.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,



March 31,



March 31,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash



2,524,082,266




2,477,567,162




15,574,347


Accounts receivable, net



731,083,491




786,776,869




4,945,794


Inventories, net



21,578,477




13,735,828




86,345


Prepaid expenses



158,040,280




253,474,342




1,593,377


Other current assets



38,219,685




45,019,332




282,998


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



3,473,004,199




3,576,573,533




22,482,861















NON-CURRENT ASSETS













Property and equipment, net



96,456,471




99,659,727




626,475


Intangible assets, net



29,631,015




26,881,643




168,982


Operating lease right-of-use assets



482,694,859




477,316,039




3,000,478


Finance lease right-of-use assets



236,908,226




227,724,404




1,431,509


Long-term deposits



150,216,792




155,815,142




979,477


Long-term investment



5,736,500




25,056,000




157,506


Deferred tax assets, net



164,082,227




147,566,531




927,625


Goodwill



27,999,994




27,999,994




176,012


Other non-current assets



8,470,398




9,030,715




56,768


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



1,202,196,482




1,197,050,195




7,524,832


TOTAL ASSETS



4,675,200,681




4,773,623,728




30,007,693















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES













Short-term loans



100,000,000




100,000,000




628,615


Current portion of long-term loans



151,030,000




114,826,000




721,813


Bond payable, current



40,000,000




80,000,000




502,892


Accounts payable



196,849,154




215,326,762




1,353,575


Accrued liabilities



1,160,996,435




1,068,999,496




6,719,886


Income tax payable



43,499,500




28,193,977




177,232


Contract liabilities, current



154,074,620




79,376,490




498,972


Operating lease liabilities, current



138,880,117




145,575,433




915,108


Finance lease liabilities, current



88,017,810




88,531,359




556,521


Other current liabilities



176,592,537




193,682,649




1,217,517


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,249,940,173




2,114,512,166




13,292,131















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES













Long-term loans, net of current portion



24,422,000




8,370,000




52,615


Bond payable, non-current



18,175,440




171,589,348




1,078,635


Contract liabilities, non-current



12,817,448




8,660,455




54,441


Operating lease liabilities, non-current



347,365,643




332,648,745




2,091,078


Finance lease liabilities, non-current



144,989,192




135,920,091




854,414


Assets retirement obligations



30,775,915




30,880,049




194,117


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



578,545,638




688,068,688




4,325,300


TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,828,485,811




2,802,580,854




17,617,431















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Ordinary shares, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,560,660 shares issued
and 26,160,619 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and
March 31, 2026



409,833,241




409,833,241




2,576,271


Additional paid-in capital



786,906,631




786,906,631




4,946,610


Treasury shares, 400,041 shares as of December 31, 2025 and March 31,
2026



(100,012,265)




(100,012,265)




(628,692)


Retained earnings



749,987,263




874,315,267




5,496,073


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,846,714,870




1,971,042,874




12,390,262


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,675,200,681




4,773,623,728




30,007,693


LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




For the three months ended
March 31,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


NET REVENUE



2,686,214,407




2,954,324,120




18,571,311


Cost of revenue



(1,895,769,261)




(2,002,020,892)




(12,584,995)


GROSS PROFIT



790,445,146




952,303,228




5,986,316


Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(624,299,080)




(798,995,128)




(5,022,599)


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



166,146,066




153,308,100




963,717















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income



1,202,167




2,569,001




16,149


Interest expense



(4,701,295)




(2,615,163)




(16,439)


Dividend income



87,500




87,500




550


Grant income



8,524,957




12,400,890




77,954


Unrealized loss on short-term investment



(161,000)




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




2,735,074




17,193


Loss on disposal of long-lived assets



(168,969)




(4)




-


Other income (expense), net



(15,705,413)




852,524




5,359


Total other income (expense), net



(10,922,053)




16,029,822




100,766


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION



155,224,013




169,337,922




1,064,483















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES













Current



(3,626,835)




(28,494,222)




(179,119)


Deferred



(29,056,916)




(16,515,696)




(103,820)


Total provision for income taxes



(32,683,751)




(45,009,918)




(282,939)


NET INCOME



122,540,262




124,328,004




781,544















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES













Basic



24,910,619




26,160,619




26,160,619


Diluted



24,913,619




26,163,619




26,163,619


EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic



4.92




4.75




0.03


Diluted



4.92




4.75




0.03


LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the three months ended
March 31,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


Cash flows from operating activities













Net income



122,540,262




124,328,004




781,544


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization expense



33,078,421




29,860,560




187,708


Provision for expected credit loss



2,231,985




2,098,333




13,190


Loss on disposal of property and equipment



168,969




4




-


Provision for inventory impairment



58,982




538,926




3,388


Unrealized loss on short-term investment



161,000




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




(2,735,074)




(17,193)


Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss



1,325,417




-




-


Other non-cash expenses (income)



(830,871)




685,062




4,307


Deferred tax expense



29,056,916




16,515,696




103,820


Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable, net



(34,680,981)




(57,791,711)




(363,287)


Inventories



792,788




7,303,723




45,912


Prepaid expenses



(114,612,715)




(95,467,062)




(600,120)


Long-term deposits



(2,019,600)




(5,598,350)




(35,192)


Other current assets



(17,654,864)




(6,799,647)




(42,744)


Other non-current assets



271,028




(560,317)




(3,522)


Accounts payable



218,656




18,477,608




116,153


Accrued liabilities



(99,770,693)




(91,996,939)




(578,306)


Contract liabilities



(85,961,299)




(78,855,123)




(495,695)


Operating lease liabilities



(416,121)




(2,642,777)




(16,613)


Income tax payable



(72,177,900)




(15,305,523)




(96,213)


Amount due to a director



(1,000,000)




-




-


Other current liabilities



(264,810)




17,090,112




107,431


Net cash used in operating activities



(239,485,430)




(140,854,495)




(885,432)















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of investment securities



-




(16,584,426)




(104,252)


Purchase of property and equipment



(1,795,476)




(5,821,892)




(36,597)


Purchase of intangible assets



(3,085,000)




(132,800)




(835)


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,880,476)




(22,539,118)




(141,684)















Cash flows from financing activities













Payment of finance lease liabilities



(20,256,439)




(23,698,391)




(148,972)


Repayment of bank loans



(103,388,000)




(52,256,000)




(328,489)


Proceeds from bond payable



-




192,832,900




1,212,176


Payment of deferred IPO costs



(58,000,138)




-




-


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(181,644,577)




116,878,509




734,715















Effect of exchange rate



(1,325,417)




-




-


Net decrease in cash



(427,335,900)




(46,515,104)




(292,401)


Cash at the beginning of period



2,538,554,638




2,524,082,266




15,866,748


Cash at the end of period



2,111,218,738




2,477,567,162




15,574,347















Supplementary cash flow information













Cash paid for income taxes



75,804,735




43,799,745




275,332


Cash paid for interest expenses



4,345,433




1,930,021




12,132


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS




For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



166,146,066




153,308,100




963,717


Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-




14,505,152




91,181


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



166,146,066




167,813,252




1,054,898



(a)

Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including
transaction-related costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-related
costs. These costs have been added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective of the Company's core operating performance.

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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