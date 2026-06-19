NEURA Robotics returns to North America's largest automation and robotics trade show, Automate 2026, at Chicago's McCormick Place from June 22-25

NEURA showcases its full cognitive robot portfolio, Neuraverse platform and NEURA Gyms environments

Founder and CEO David Reger to take stage at the Humanoid Robot Forum and participate in keynote panel

Appearance follows NEURA's record-breaking Series C financing of up to $1.4 billion, the largest ever raised by a full-stack robotics company

NEURA Robotics ("NEURA"), the pioneer in cognitive robotics and creator of the Neuraverse, will exhibit at Automate 2026, North America's largest automation and robotics trade show, taking place June 22-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. NEURA will occupy a twin island booth featuring live demos across its full industrial robot portfolio, from collaborative robots (cobots) and mobile autonomous transports to humanoids, all connected through the Neuraverse platform.

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David Reger and NEURA product family

Physical AI Built for Industry, Today and Tomorrow

NEURA arrives at Automate with a clear thesis: Physical AI must be trained, validated and continuously improved upon in the real world, not just in simulation. The company offers one of the broadest portfolios of cognitive and industrial robots available from a single platform, designed to support industrial customers across their full automation journey, while providing system integrators, developers and OEMs with an open ecosystem for innovation and deployment.

At the heart of NEURA's ecosystem is the Neuraverse, an open, cloud-based platform connecting robots, developers, and industry partners worldwide. Every deployment contributes to a continuously growing pool of physical intelligence, enabling the entire ecosystem to become smarter with every robot, at every site. Alongside, NEURA Gyms form a global network of real-world training facilities where partners train and validate robots across all cognitive robot form factors for their specific use cases, before committing to full industrial deployment. Each Gym combines physical robot training with high-fidelity simulation, with the resulting data feeding directly into the Neuraverse. Together, they enable faster deployment, lower adoption risk and a scalable path toward Physical AI at industrial scale.

Full Product Range on Display

Visitors to NEURA's booth at Automate will see this platform in action across live demonstrations featuring the company's full portfolio: the 4NE1 flagship humanoid, the compact 4NE1 Mini, the MAIRA cognitive robot across industrial applications including bin picking and precision tasks, the LARA arm in palletizing and PCB handling, the MAV+ mobile autonomous transport robot and NEURA's quadruped robot. Applications developed collaboratively with select industrial partners will also be on display, alongside interactive exhibits of the NEURA Gym training environment and the Neuraverse digital twin and marketplace.

"As we expand into the U.S., we are proud to bring one of the broadest cognitive robotics portfolios in the industry to Automate, from collaborative robots to humanoids, all connected through the Neuraverse platform," said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics. "American manufacturers are ready for automation that actually moves the needle, and NEURA is here to deliver it. Already trusted and proven in real-world industrial environments, our full-stack robotics are closing operational gaps and advancing the buildout of scalable automation solutions at the forefront of innovation."

CEO David Reger to Take the Stage

David Reger will appear at two sessions on Tuesday, June 23 at the Humanoid Robot Forum

12:45 p.m. 1:30 p.m. CDT Humanoid Robot Forum Opener Panel: The Next Frontier of Physical AI: Humanoid Robots at Scale

3:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CDT Keynote: The Impact of Physical AI in Industrial Worlds

Record Funding, Real Commercial Traction

NEURA's participation at Automate comes shortly after the company announced a landmark Series C financing of up to $1.4 billion, which is the largest ever raised by a full-stack robotics company. The financing brought together global leaders across AI, robotics, compute, manufacturing and industrial infrastructure, including Tether, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Amazon, NVIDIA, imec.xpand, Bosch, Schaeffler, European Investment Bank, Lingotto Horizon, InterAlpen Partners and others.

The round will fund NEURA's global expansion, including a determined push into the U.S. market, anchored by a formal strategic collaboration with AWS and a co-development partnership with Qualcomm. The funding will also support the worldwide rollout of NEURA Gyms, with U.S. locations planned. The company's existing order book and strategic deployment pipeline already exceed $1 billion.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA was founded on the belief that the next major technology revolution will not happen on screens, but in the physical world. As aging populations, labor shortages and growing demand for skilled work reshape economies worldwide, Physical AI will become essential to sustaining productivity, prosperity and quality of life.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, NEURA Robotics is a global Physical AI company building the technologies that enable intelligent machines to learn, adapt and work alongside humans in the real world. The company develops cognitive robots that can see, hear, feel and learn, as well as the software, AI and data infrastructure required to deploy them at scale.

Today, a large share of global GDP is generated through physical work. NEURA's mission is to make physical skills scalable by dramatically reducing the time required to teach machines new capabilities and deploy them globally. Through its cognitive robots, NEURA Gyms and the Neuraverse, an open ecosystem where robots continuously learn and share skills, the company is building the foundation for a future in which intelligent machines help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges. NEURA Robotics is building Physical AI from Europe, together for the world.

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Contacts:

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