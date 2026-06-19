Automotive Sensors Market worth $109.85 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Sensors Market is estimated to grow from USD 48.45 billion in 2026 to USD 109.85 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Sensors Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Automotive Sensors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 48.45 billion

USD 48.45 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 109.85 billion

USD 109.85 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 14.6%

Automotive Sensors Market Trends & Insights:

The automotive sensors market is primarily supported by the increasing penetration of safety and driver-assistance technologies, the rapid shift toward vehicle electrification, and the development of connected and autonomous vehicles. In addition, regulatory mandates related to passenger safety, environmental compliance, and fuel economy are encouraging automakers to incorporate a higher number of sensors across vehicle systems.

By Sensor type, the position sensors segment accounted for the largest market share of 21.6% of the global market, by sensor type, in 2025.

By Vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the automotive sensors market, by vehicle type, during the forecast period.

By application, Powertrain Systems captured the largest market share of 27.6% in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the automotive sensors market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=426

The automotive sensors market is expected to benefit from the growing shift toward connected, software-centric, and automated vehicles. Increasing adoption of AI-enabled sensor fusion, along with advancements in technologies such as 4D imaging radar and solid-state lidar, is enhancing vehicle perception and operational intelligence. In parallel, stricter safety, cybersecurity, and driver monitoring regulations are driving the integration of advanced sensing solutions across ADAS, connected vehicle, and autonomous driving platforms, supporting long-term market growth.

Based on applications, powertrain systems accounted for a prominent market share in 2025, in terms of value, due to the critical role of sensor-powered powertrain systems in improving vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and emission control parameters. These systems rely heavily on sensors for monitoring and controlling engine functions, transmission, fuel injection, and exhaust processes. Increasing demand for stricter emission compliance, improved fuel economy, and enhanced drivetrain efficiency has further driven the adoption of sensors such as pressure, temperature, position, and oxygen sensors across powertrain applications.

By sales channel, original equipment manufacturers are likely to register the highest CAGR in the automotive sensors market during the forecast period due to the increasing integration of sensors during vehicle manufacturing. Modern vehicles incorporate a wide range of sensors across ADAS, powertrain, safety, body electronics, and electrification systems, making OEMs the primary procurement channel for sensor suppliers. In addition, stringent safety and emission regulations, coupled with growing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, are driving automakers to equip vehicles with a higher number of factory-installed sensors. The aftermarket segment represents a smaller share, as automotive sensors generally have long operational lifespans and are typically replaced only in cases of failure, maintenance, or vehicle upgrades. Consequently, the continuous growth in vehicle production and the rising sensor content per vehicle continue to support the dominance of the OEM sales channel.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=426

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive sensors industry throughout the forecast period, supported by its status as the world's leading automotive production hub across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region's strong base of OEMs, Ter 1 suppliers, and semiconductor manufacturers further reinforces this leadership, enabling cost-efficient sensor production and robust supply chain control. Additionally, the region's rapidly expanding electric vehicle ecosystem, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, and government-led initiatives promoting vehicle electrification and road safety continue to drive sustained sensor demand, collectively supporting Asia Pacific's market leadership over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the automotive sensors companies include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), AUMOVIO SE (Germany), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Valeo SA (France), Niterra (NGK Spark Plug) (Japan), and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (US). The report also covers startups such as TracSense (Norway), Revvo (US), and COMPREDICT (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=426

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

E-Nose Market Size, Share & Trends by Application (Quality Control, Quality Assurance), Inspection Type (Inline, Laboratory), Sensor Type (MOS Sensors, Polymer Sensors, Optical Sensors, QCM Sensors, SQW Sensors), and End Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2032

Warehouse Robotics Software Market by Software Type (Fleet Management & Orchestration, Picking Optimization, Warehouse Execution Systems, Simulation & Digital Twin), Deployment (Cloud/SaaS, On-Premises, Hybrid), Robot Type (AMR, AGV, Robotic Arms, AS/RS) - Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-sensors-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-sensor.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-sensors-market-worth-109-85-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302805233.html