ODIOT SA brings together its Patrons-Investors Club at the

Hôtel de Bourrienne

Paris, June 19 - 6 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) held the quarterly gathering of its Patrons-Investors Club on 3 June 2026 at the Hôtel de Bourrienne, attended by members of the Club and members of the Company's Board of Directors.

A setting steeped in Napoleonic history

An eighteenth-century hôtel particulier nestled at 58 rue d'Hauteville, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the Hôtel de Bourrienne owes its name to Louis Antoine Fauvelet de Bourrienne, childhood friend and private secretary to Napoleon Bonaparte, who acquired it in 1801. Listed as a Monument Historique since 1927, the hotel retains Directoire-period interiors of great rarity and embodies the artistic effervescence of that era.

The choice of this venue resonates naturally with the history of ODIOT, whose golden age coincided with the Imperial one, and with that of BIENNAIS, tabletier (maker of small objects) and silversmith by appointment to the Emperor.

An evening of heritage, transmission and strategy

The evening was opened by Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ODIOT SA, who presented to the members of the Club the Company's latest news as well as the new members of the Board of Directors, whose appointment was approved at the combined general meeting of 3 June 2026.

Guests were then delighted to be welcomed by Mrs. Carine Beigbeder, CEO of Bourrienne Paris X, who shared with great passion the history of the Hôtel de Bourrienne, its illustrious occupants and its remarkable restoration, undertaken since its acquisition in 2015 by Mr Charles Beigbeder and herself. ODIOT SA warmly thanks them for their welcome in this exceptional setting.

The evening continued with a talk by Mr. Thierry de Lachaise, silverware expert at Artcurial, devoted to "Odiot and Biennais, two parallel destinies": a fascinating insight into the intertwined history of these two leading silversmithing houses of the First Empire, their artistic legacy and their emblematic creations, both of which are now brands of ODIOT SA.

Finally, HRH Prince Joachim Murat, a new member of the Board of Directors of ODIOT SA, presented his latest book, Napoléon III, l'incompris (Éditions Odile Jacob), co-written with the economist Olivier Pastré. The book offers a well-documented reappraisal of the reign of Napoleon III, a long-misunderstood figure whose reforms ushered France into modernity. A book-signing session was offered to the members of the Club following the presentation.

A quarterly gathering

Following the evening held at the Eiffel Tower on 18 February 2026, this event marks the second quarterly gathering of the Patrons-Investors Club. Through this Club, ODIOT SA enables its shareholders to enjoy exclusive experiences in venues that resonate with French heritage and the history of the House. The third gathering will be announced shortly.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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