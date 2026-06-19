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Dow Jones News
19.06.2026 19:03 Uhr
325 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Designated Person Notification

DJ Designated Person Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
19-Jun-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Designated Person Notifications 
 
Luxembourg, June 19 2026 (18:30 CEST) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a 
notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory 
requirements is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's 
web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2350290 19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350290&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.