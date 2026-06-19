Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually online on June 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

At the meeting, based on proxies received the Company's shareholders re-elected all of Kapa's current board of directors, David Paxton, George Nicholson and Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou.

Additionally, the Company's shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors, and approved the Company's the Stock Option Plan.

For additional information on these matters, please refer to Kapa Gold's information circular available on the Company's website at kapagold.com or visit the Company's issuer page on SEDAR (SEDAR+).

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property. The Company aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit kapagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302257

Source: Kapa Gold Inc.