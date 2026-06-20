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WKN: A1W3HW | ISIN: CA2073241044 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CA
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:00
0,072 Euro
-12,27 % -0,010
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONIFEX TIMBER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONIFEX TIMBER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0660,11211:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2026 01:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Conifex Timber Inc: Conifex Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex" or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2026, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the management nominees was elected by ballot. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

Director Percentage of
Votes For		 Percentage of
Votes Against

Kenneth A. Shields 95.10% 4.90%
David E. Roberts 95.08% 4.92%
Michael Costello 95.10% 4.90%
Janine North 95.54% 4.46%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
604 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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