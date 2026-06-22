Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Team Canada Trade Mission to Japan, taking place June 23-26, 2026 in Tokyo. With more than 150 Canadian companies selected across strategic sectors, this is Canada's largest trade mission to Japan in history. Inomin is among a small group of critical minerals companies invited, underscoring the growing importance of secure, ESG-aligned mineral supply to Japan's industrial and energy sectors.

Led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, the mission brings together Canadian companies in clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies, agri-food, forestry, and defence - sectors central to Japan's long-term strategy for supply chain resilience.

Strengthening Canada-Japan Collaboration on Critical Minerals

Inomin's participation underscores the Company's role in supporting Japan's drive to secure long-term, reliable supplies of critical minerals including nickel, magnesium, cobalt, and platinum-group metals - essential for electric vehicles, humanoid robotics, aerospace materials, and next-generation clean-energy technologies.

The Company is advancing a district-scale polymetallic system in British Columbia, currently being explored in collaboration with one of Japan's largest mining groups - a partnership that aligns directly with Japan's long-term strategy to secure stable, ESG-aligned mineral supply.

"Being selected as one of Canada's critical minerals companies for the country's largest-ever trade mission to Japan is a strong validation of Inomin's strategic position," said John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines. "Japan is actively securing long-term mineral supply from trusted jurisdictions like Canada. This mission provides an exceptional platform to advance discussions with Japanese industrial groups and explore partnerships that can accelerate exploration and development of high-value mineral assets and emerging opportunities."

Positioning Inomin as a Strategic Partner for Japan

Japan's automotive, battery, steel, and chemical industries are rapidly expanding their search for reliable, ESG-compliant mineral supply. Canada's 2026 mission is designed to connect these Japanese buyers and investors with Canadian companies capable of delivering attractive, low-risk supply solutions.

During the mission, Inomin will focus on:

Advancing discussions with Japanese mining, trading, and industrial groups

Exploring joint-venture, investment, and offtake opportunities

Showcasing the scale, straightforward geology, and strategic relevance of the Company's critical minerals assets

Identifying collaboration opportunities in natural hydrogen and clean-energy generation systems

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral deposits. The Company holds a large land position in a proven mining district in British Columbia, underlain by widespread nickel-magnesium mineralization with associated cobalt and platinum group metals. Inomin is committed to responsible exploration, strong community engagement, and building strategic partnerships that support Canada's and its allies' critical mineral supply chains. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, visit www.inominmines.com and follow Inomin on X at https://x.com/InominMines

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

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Source: Inomin Mines Inc.