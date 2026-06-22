Evergold Corp.: Evergold Appoints Jim Gray to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Evergold Corp. (TSXV:EVER)(US OTC PINK:EVGUF) ("Evergold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Jim Gray has joined the board of directors.

Mr. Gray is a Chartered Professional Accountant with nearly 30 years of experience in accounting, taxation, corporate finance, and public company governance. Jim joined DeVisser Gray LLP in 1997 and has served as a partner since 2001. His practice includes extensive work with public companies, particularly junior public companies in Canada and the U.S., with a focus on the junior mining sector. He has significant experience as a director and officer of publicly listed mining and exploration companies, including nearly 20 years as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Arcus Development Group Inc. He currently serves as a Director of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. and previously served as a Director of ATAC Resources Ltd. An active contributor to British Columbia's mineral exploration sector, Mr. Gray served as Treasurer of the Association for Mineral Exploration in British Columbia (AME) for 15 years and was awarded the AME Gold Pan Award in 2009 in recognition of his service to the industry.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is focused on advancing the Golden Lion project, its 100%-owned, gold-silver project in northern British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone mining district. At the southern end of the Golden Lion property, at the GL1 Main Zone, previous drilling by the Company, along with historical work, has outlined a near-surface, epithermal-style gold and silver bearing system with excellent potential for expansion along trend and down dip. The property was last explored by the Company in 2021, when the final three holes yielded some of the most significant gold-silver intercepts ever drilled on the property (see News January 17, 2022). To the north of the GL1 Main Zone, the property also has copper potential that is clearly evident in historical data, and which has been realized recently elsewhere in the district.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo

President, CEO & Director

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo

President ,CEO & Director

Tel: (604) 891-6200

alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca

Alwin Fernandez

Investor Relations

Tel: (778) 559-2205

alwin.fernandez@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to complete the offering of convertible debentures on the terms as announced or at all, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Evergold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/evergold-appoints-jim-gray-to-the-board-of-directors-1180015