Sylogist has realigned resources and is realizing meaningful, ongoing cost efficiencies designed to direct investment toward the areas that matter most to customers

Actions support a sharper focus on customer service delivery and an improved capital allocation strategy

Chief Executive Officer Joel Leetzow is taking direct leadership of the Company's sales organization following the departure of Chief Revenue Officer Grant McLarnon

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today provided an update on a realignment of resources and cost efficiency initiative undertaken to strengthen the Company's focus on its customers and improve its capital allocation strategy.

As part of this ongoing work, Sylogist has realigned its operations to concentrate resources on the products, services, and customer outcomes most central to the public sector organizations it serves across the government, nonprofit, and education segments. The initiative has already delivered a meaningful reduction in the Company's cost structure, with further optimization expected to continue as Sylogist refines its operating model.

The Company emphasized that these actions are intended to make Sylogist a stronger, more focused partner to its customers - preserving and enhancing the service and support that its government, nonprofit, and education customers rely on - while building a more efficient and disciplined business for the long term.

In connection with the realignment, Grant McLarnon has departed from his role as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Leetzow will assume direct leadership of the Company's go-to-market and sales organization, working closely with the existing commercial team. The Company thanked Mr. McLarnon for his contributions since joining Sylogist in 2022.

"Since joining Sylogist, I've spent much of my time with our customers - listening to what is working well, where we can do better, and how we can deliver even more value to the public sector organizations that depend on us every day," said Joel Leetzow, Chief Executive Officer of Sylogist. "Those conversations reinforced what drew me to this Company: deeply embedded, mission-critical customer relationships that we are committed to serving exceptionally well. At the same time, we have moved decisively to align our resources to where they matter most. We have already taken meaningful action to reduce our cost structure and improve how we allocate capital, and we will continue to identify further optimizations. I see these as complementary, not competing, objectives - a more focused and efficient Sylogist is a better partner to our customers and a better steward of shareholder capital. I have also taken direct leadership of our sales organization, and I am energized by the opportunity to drive our go-to-market engine forward and convert our strong customer relationships into accelerated, profitable growth."

The Company expects the realignment and associated efficiency measures to support its broader objectives of sustainable and measured growth, improved profitability, and disciplined capital allocation.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SYZ". Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as will, expect, believe, may, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, should, could, would, ensure, remains or continue, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made with respect to the expected benefits of the Company's resource realignment and cost efficiency initiative, including anticipated cost efficiencies, further optimizations, improved capital allocation, enhanced customer service delivery, the transition of sales leadership, and the Company's objectives of sustainable long-term growth and profitability. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although, Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although, Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302195

Source: Sylogist Ltd.