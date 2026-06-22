Zoom Communications, Inc.: Introducing Agent Architect and Agent Performance Suite for Zoom Virtual Agent

New Zoom Virtual Agent capabilities help organizations build AI agents faster, optimize performance over time, and deliver more personalized customer experiences through a connected Zoom CX platform.





At a glance: New Zoom Virtual Agent capabilities

Agent Architect: Generate production-ready voice and digital AI agents from a simple prompt. Create intelligent agents that can reason through requests, collaborate with other agents, and orchestrate customer interactions across systems and channels.





Generate production-ready voice and digital AI agents from a simple prompt. Create intelligent agents that can reason through requests, collaborate with other agents, and orchestrate customer interactions across systems and channels. Agent Performance Suite: Test, validate, and optimize AI agents throughout their lifecycle. Simulate customer interactions before deployment and track resolution rates, containment, customer satisfaction (CSAT), and cost per resolution after launch.





Test, validate, and optimize AI agents throughout their lifecycle. Simulate customer interactions before deployment and track resolution rates, containment, customer satisfaction (CSAT), and cost per resolution after launch. Quality Management for Zoom Virtual Agent: Evaluate AI and human interactions using a common quality framework. Identify improvement opportunities, track service quality, and help AI learn from successful human-assisted resolutions.





Evaluate AI and human interactions using a common quality framework. Identify improvement opportunities, track service quality, and help AI learn from successful human-assisted resolutions. Enhanced customer context layer: Customer interactions create context that follows customers across Zoom CX, helping Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Contact Center, and Zoom AI Expert Assist deliver more personalized experiences and reduce the need for customers to repeat themselves.





Customer interactions create context that follows customers across Zoom CX, helping Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Contact Center, and Zoom AI Expert Assist deliver more personalized experiences and reduce the need for customers to repeat themselves. Outcome-based pricing: An optional pricing model that aligns AI automation costs with customer outcomes through resolved or successfully routed interactions across voice and chat.





An optional pricing model that aligns AI automation costs with customer outcomes through resolved or successfully routed interactions across voice and chat. Multi-location deployments: Build AI-powered customer experiences once and deploy them across multiple locations while maintaining local phone numbers, routing, greetings, and knowledge bases.





SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced new AI capabilities for Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA), its virtual agent that uses conversational AI to resolve customer issues end to end.



The new capabilities, including Agent Architect and Agent Performance Suite, along with enhancements to the customer context layer across Zoom CX, help organizations generate and deploy AI agents faster. They also enable teams to optimize performance over time and deliver more personalized customer experiences across channels.

The first wave of AI in CX has often focused on deployment to help increase efficiency and reduce costs. The challenge now is moving beyond launch to effectively measure AI agent performance, maintain quality, and deliver more personalized customer experiences at scale. Zoom CX connects the full lifecycle of AI automation - from agent creation and customer context to performance optimization - helping organizations deliver more effective customer experiences and better outcomes.

"AI has significantly accelerated the CX landscape, and organizations not focused on outcomes fall behind," said Chris Morrissey, general manager of Zoom CX. "It's no longer just about deploying it to drive efficiency, but about having the context to drive personalization at scale. But the challenge is eliminating the tradeoff between speed and sophistication, and Zoom CX bridges that gap so teams can personalize better, deliver faster, and drive stronger outcomes."

Turn simple prompts into production-ready AI agents

Today's way of building AI agents forces teams to choose between speed (simple agents) and sophistication (requiring advanced technical resources). The new Agent Architect is designed to eliminate that tradeoff by making AI agent creation generative. Instead of manually designing workflows, teams can start with a simple prompt and have Agent Architect expand it into a production-ready voice or digital agent. The Agent Architect interprets intent, fills in missing context, and connects the right capabilities and data sources to generate sophisticated workflows with minimal manual effort.

AI Agent Architect can generate autonomous agents that guide customers through complex requests, determine the next best action, and orchestrate work across systems and tools. Rather than following rigid scripts, agents can gather missing information, adapt to customer needs, and take action to move issues toward resolution. Before deployment, teams can review and refine agent behavior to align with business requirements, customer expectations, and compliance standards.

By transforming prompts into production-ready customer journeys, AI Agent Architect helps organizations accelerate deployment, expand self-service, and deliver faster resolutions across the customer journey.

Improved AI performance for better results

Zoom also announced the Agent Performance Suite, a new offering for Zoom Virtual Agent designed to give customer experience leaders a clearer understanding of what's working, where automation is falling short, and how to improve customer outcomes over time.

As organizations expand AI across customer service operations, visibility becomes increasingly important. Teams need a way to evaluate performance, identify automation gaps, and confidently scale AI while maintaining service quality. The Agent Performance Suite combines Agent Performance, Quality Management for Zoom Virtual Agent, and KB Suggestions, helping organizations test, measure, and continuously optimize AI-powered customer service.

Agent Performance: Test, validate, and optimize AI agents

Test and optimize AI agents throughout their lifecycle by simulating realistic customer scenarios before deployment and comparing simulation results with production outcomes. This helps teams identify improvement opportunities, validate performance, and expand successful use cases.





Utilize real-time dashboards for visibility into live AI agent operational metrics, including resolution rates and containment.





Quality Management: Extend consistent evaluation standards

Evaluate AI, human, and hybrid interactions using the same quality standards to understand what's working, where customers are struggling, and where improvements are needed. By applying the same standards across AI, human, and hybrid interactions, organizations can deliver more consistent customer experiences regardless of how issues are resolved.





KB Suggestions: Fix knowledge gaps across agents

Teams can also use KB Suggestions when connected with Zoom Contact Center to help expand and improve self-service content. Zoom Virtual Agent can identify successful human-assisted resolutions and draft new knowledge base articles that teams can review and publish. Over time, this helps improve resolution consistency, reduce repeat contacts, and continuously strengthen AI-powered customer service.





The Agent Performance Suite helps organizations create a continuous improvement cycle in which every interaction - whether AI, human-driven, or hybrid - can be measured, evaluated, and used to improve customer outcomes.

Separately, Zoom Virtual Agent also now offers an outcome-based pricing option that gives customers another way to simplify billing and connect AI investment to business value. With this option, pricing is tied to resolved or successfully routed interactions across voice and chat.

Scale AI-powered services across every location

Organizations with multiple locations often face a difficult tradeoff: maintain consistent customer experiences across all sites or customize experiences to local needs. Zoom Virtual Agent's multi-location deployments eliminate that tradeoff by enabling organizations to build AI-powered customer experiences once and deploy them across an entire network.

With centralized management, teams can maintain consistent service quality, governance, and automation workflows across locations while allowing each site to customize phone numbers, greetings, department routing, and knowledge bases for local customer needs. Native Zoom Phone or Zoom Contact Center integration, along with centralized administration, helps simplify deployment while providing visibility across locations.

For example, a retailer can deploy a single AI agent across hundreds of stores while allowing each location to tailor responses based on store-specific inventory, promotions, and policies. Customers can upload a photo to identify a product, verify availability, troubleshoot a purchase, or receive personalized recommendations, while corporate teams maintain centralized management and visibility across the network.

Whether supporting retail stores, healthcare facilities, campuses, franchise networks, or other distributed operations, Zoom Virtual Agent multi-location deployments help organizations scale AI-powered service efficiently without building and maintaining separate agents for every location.

Make every customer interaction smarter

These new capabilities help organizations build, measure, and optimize AI-powered customer service. To make these experiences even smarter, Zoom CX is deepening the customer memory that powers every interaction.

Zoom CX maintains context within and across conversations, so customers don't have to repeat themselves as they move between virtual agents and live agents. Now, that memory goes even further - dynamically capturing context from prior engagements and layering it with AI reasoning to build a richer, more intelligent understanding of each customer over time. This isn't static data retrieval; it's a living context layer that informs AI recommendations, agent guidance, and routing decisions across Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Contact Center, and Zoom AI Expert Assist.

Because Zoom CX brings together virtual agents, live agents, and AI-powered assistance on a connected platform, this accumulated intelligence flows naturally across the customer journey, so every future interaction starts informed by not just what's happening now, but also what came before.

Connect AI automation to better customer outcomes

With these innovations, Zoom CX helps businesses create, manage, and optimize AI-powered customer service at scale. By bringing together customer context, agent creation, performance optimization, and quality management, organizations can deliver more effective customer experiences and better outcomes over time.

The next phase of AI in customer service will not be defined by how many agents organizations deploy, but by how effectively they use AI to resolve customer needs. Zoom CX helps organizations connect customer interactions, context, and action to deliver better service, faster resolutions, and measurable business impact.

The new capabilities for Zoom Virtual Agent are now available. Customers interested in learning more can contact their Zoom account representative or visit zoom.com. To hear more about these announcements, visit Zoom at booth #339 during CCW Las Vegas from June 22-25, 2026.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

press@zoom.us