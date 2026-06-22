Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE: BGLD) ("Boreal" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and adopts semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is August 31 and has filed its annual audited financial statements. The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first quarter (November 30, 2026) and will not file the third quarter. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the nine months ended May 31, 2026. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the Blanket Order, it will announce it in a future news release.

About Boreal Gold Inc.

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302403

Source: Boreal Gold Inc.