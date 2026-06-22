Universal Display Corporation (UDC) (Nasdaq: OLED), a global leader in energy-efficient OLED technologies and materials, congratulates Professor Stephen R. Forrest, Peter A. Franken Distinguished University Professor of Engineering at the University of Michigan and a member of UDC's Scientific Advisory Board, on his election as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the United Kingdom's national academy of sciences.

Prof. Forrest is among 90 leading researchers newly elected to the Royal Society. According to the organization, Fellows are selected based on scientific excellence and their substantial contributions to the advancement of natural knowledge.

"We are delighted to congratulate Steve on this remarkable and well-deserved recognition," said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. "Prof. Forrest's pioneering work in organic electronics and optoelectronics helped lay the scientific groundwork for UDC and the broader OLED industry. Today, UDC has grown into a leader in the OLED ecosystem, with teams of scientists and engineers advancing new levels of power efficiency and performance for displays around the world. As we carry this important work forward, we continue to value Steve's strong partnership and his ongoing contributions to scientific research."

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 7,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other Company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company's technologies, and the Company's expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company's opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Universal Display Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622401190/en/

Contacts:

Universal Display Contact:

Darice Liu

investor@oled.com

media@oled.com

+1 609-964-5123