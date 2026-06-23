Flow Traders Ltd: Flow Traders Capital Markets Day 2026: 'Horizon 2030 - Becoming the 24/7 liquidity provider of choice'

Flow Traders Capital Markets Day 2026: 'Horizon 2030 - Becoming the 24/7 liquidity provider of choice'

Amsterdam, 23 June 2026 - Today, Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) presents its strategy update 'Horizon 2030' - a roadmap to becoming the 24/7 liquidity provider of choice and sets its financial ambitions for 2030. The strategy is designed to drive profitable growth across traditional and digital assets, powered by frontier technology, AI and deep learning.

The strategy is built around our strategic priorities, organized across the six pillars of Flow Traders' core capability set: research and technology, product, connectivity, distribution, trading and execution, and, risk and capital. Together, these pillars provide Flow Traders with the platform to drive financial performance and deliver enhanced value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders.

2030 financial ambitions: delivering sustainable growth and value creation

Based on the 2030 strategy, Flow Traders also set out its 2030 financial ambitions*:

Net trading income: > €1 billion

Return on trading capital: > 50%

EBITDA margin: > 45%





Thomas Spitz, Chief Executive Officer, comments:

'Today, we are presenting the strategy for Flow Traders' next chapter. We are launching Horizon 2030 from a position of strength: a profitable, globally diversified franchise with market-leading positions in traditional and digital assets. From this foundation, we are building to become the liquidity provider of choice in a 24/7 global financial ecosystem.

Central to our strategy is the conviction that traditional and digital asset markets are converging into 24/7 always-on markets. Tokenization, infrastructure modernization and investor requirements are removing the boundaries between asset classes and time zones. Flow Traders is uniquely positioned to bridge this transition by combining its market-leading trading capabilities, technology platform and deep institutional connectivity.

Our focus will be to expand and scale our core ETF business, continue to grow our digital asset franchise, expand into tokenized asset trading, build out our quantitative trading capabilities and advance our unified 24/7 sales and distribution model.

With this strategy and our clear financial ambitions, we are putting forward a plan that is ambitious but realistic, anchored in our strengths and in the structural trends reshaping our industry. With a new, seasoned and diverse leadership team in place, we are fully focused on execution.'

Six pillars: becoming the 24/7 liquidity provider of choice

1. Research and technology

Flow Traders is building a technology environment supporting increased iteration from research to automated execution, leveraging quantitative research and technology to address a broadening opportunity set across asset classes and markets.

3. Product

Flow Traders will broaden its product coverage across ETFs, including active and innovative strategies, while expanding its digital asset and tokenized asset capabilities to further grow 24/7 trading and drive convergence between traditional and digital markets. This positions Flow Traders at the epicenter of the fastest-growing segments in capital markets, capturing the tokenized RWA opportunity forecasted at $5.5 trillion by 2030.

2. Connectivity

Flow Traders will leverage technology, AI and deep learning as core enablers to bridge traditional, digital and on-chain markets through one unified low-latency connectivity layer. This infrastructure is already aligned with the direction the markets are heading and is built to scale as exchanges move to 24/7 operations and settlement rails migrate on-chain.

4. Distribution

Flow Traders will apply a unified multi-asset distribution strategy to pivot from liquidity provider to a liquidity franchise. Distribution is becoming the next competitive moat, and a unified distribution strategy will deepen counterparty relationships and convert them into multi-product franchises.

5. Trading and execution

Flow Traders will deepen coverage of current markets while selectively entering new ones and provide end-to-end institutional liquidity for digital assets across all relevant venues.

6. Risk and capital

Flow Traders' trading capital of approximately €1.1 billion underpins a disciplined capital expansion strategy with a proven risk management framework. Capital is retained through 2030 and deployed rationally across trading, technology and inorganic growth to maximize value creation. Flow Traders sees sufficient opportunities to continue growing NTI at appropriate return levels while strengthening the capital base.

Financial framework: delivering sustainable growth and value creation

Flow Traders has identified three financial levers to deliver increased value creation for shareholders.

Delivering revenue growth through the execution of its targeted strategic priorities across traditional assets, digital assets, tokenized markets, quantitative trading and a unified 24/7 distribution model.

Increasing operational leverage through structural cost optimization and business process automation, recycling savings into growth. Given non-recurring items and increased technology investments this year, our 2026 guidance for our fixed operating expenses is updated to

€235-245 million.

€235-245 million. Accelerating trading capital expansion, with trading capital already grown 75% to €1,092 million since 2Q24. The Trading Capital Expansion Plan continues to be at the core of Flow Traders' strategy. Capital retention provides a solid base to facilitate strategic execution and revenue growth going forward.





In the trajectory to achieve the stated 2030 financial ambitions, 2026 and first half of 2027 are expected to be transitory with the benefits of our investments expected to come through in our NTI from the second half of 2027 onwards, building momentum towards our 2030 ambitions.

The Company's current dividend and capital distribution approach remains to reinvest all profit into the growth of the business.

Webcast and presentation materials

Flow Traders Capital Markets Day 2026 will be streamed at 10:00 CEST via a live webcast here. A recording of the CMD presentation will be made available on Flow Traders' website after the event.

Contact Details

Flow Traders Ltd.

Investors

Dick Peters

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media

Eliza de Waard

Phone: +31 6 27357983

Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global ETF and digital asset liquidity provider, on a mission to become the liquidity provider of choice in a 24/7 global financial ecosystem. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders has built on its heritage in European equity ETFs to provide liquidity across more than 25,000 products in ETFs, equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and digital assets, on over 150 venues globally. With more than EUR 7 trillion in annual value traded and over 1,600 active counterparties, Flow Traders plays a central role in ensuring markets remain resilient and transparent. The Company is investing in frontier technologies to drive innovation across traditional and digital asset markets. Operating from eight offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, Flow Traders brings together over 600 professionals representing more than 60 nationalities.



* 2030 financial ambitions are long-term aspirations, prepared within the context of an uncertain macro and market environment. The NTI ambition is supported by the company's Trading Capital Expansion Plan and strategic growth initiatives; RoTC and EBITDA margin are through-the-cycle ambitions.

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders Ltd. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders Ltd. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Flow Traders and certain of the plans and objectives of Flow Traders with respect to these items. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on Flow Traders' current expectations and projections about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, 2030 ambitions and expectations. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "believe", "could", "hope", "seek", "plan", "foresee", "aim", "objective", "potential", "goal" "strategy", "target", "continue" and similar expressions or their negatives are used to identify these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Flow Traders. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders and are not financial forecasts. These objectives are to measure its operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders' ability to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Flow Traders' control, and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders' future actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations may be material.

Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders' control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders' actual results of operations.

By accepting this press release you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this press release.

All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals provided. All reported data is unaudited. Financial reporting is in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2025.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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