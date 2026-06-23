Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Intersects 1.32 g/t over 132.0m including 2.85 g/t over 40.3m from 22.0m Depth at its Preview SW Deposit, Located 2.5km Southeast of the Contact Lake Deposit, Confirming Both High-Grade and Bulk-Tonnage Potential of the La

Vancouver, BC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce inaugural assay results from eleven diamond drill holes completed during the 2026 winter drill program at the Preview South West Deposit, part of the Company's Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. Preview Southwest is a cornerstone asset and target area within Trident's emerging district-scale exploration strategy in the La Ronge Gold Belt, one of Canada's up and coming premier mining jurisdictions. Together with the Contact Lake Deposit and several additional prospective target areas within a defined structural corridor, Preview Southwest forms part of a growing regional portfolio of deposits and targets that demonstrate the potential for significant resource expansion and new discoveries.

Trident's Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

The results reported today highlight the opportunity to further define and expand mineralization at Preview Southwest while advancing Trident's broader objective of building a substantial gold camp within the La Ronge Gold Belt. These initial results reinforce management's confidence in the growth potential of both the Preview Southwest Deposit and the Company's other key assets within the broader regional land package, including the Preview North, North Lake, and Greywacke gold deposits.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Highlights:

Hole PR26004 returned 1.32 g/t gold (Au) over 132.0m from 22.00m



including 2.85 g/t Au over 40.32m from 22.00m including 101.00 g/t Au over 1.00m from 37.00m



Hole PR26006 returned 1.53 g/t Au over 51.00m from 275.00m



including 2.75 g/t Au over 24.72m from 284.88m



Hole PR26007 returned 1.08 g/t Au over 77.59m from 120.91m



The Preview Trend represents a string of mineralized bodies within a localized trend, with mineralization located close to surface; the Company intends to test the potential for additional mineralization along strike



The summer 2026 drill program has recently commenced and will continue into the fall with an anticipated +20,000m of additional drilling



"The Preview Southwest results announced today represent the first holes drilled by Trident at the target area and mark a pivotal milestone in our pursuit to unlock the full value of the La Ronge Gold Belt," stated Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources. "Preview is not just an exploration target; it is one of several cornerstone assets in a district-scale structural play that we believe has the potential to expand our existing mineral resource base. The continuity and consistency we are seeing at Preview SW, combined with the clear geological link to the high-grade Contact Lake mineralizing system, reinforces our conviction that there is substantial high-value resource growth ahead across our property package. Building on very successful fall 2025 and winter 2026 drill campaigns, we have launched a +20,000 metre summer drilling program at the Contact Lake Gold Project, with a primary focus on expanding the Contact Lake deposit while also growing the Preview SW deposit. With approximately $26 million in cash on our balance sheet, Trident is well funded to execute aggressively on this program and to continue converting our exploration success into high-value gold ounces for our shareholders."

Summary of Drilling:

The Preview Trend spans over 7.0km and hosts the Preview SW and Preview North deposits in addition to five other distinct gold-bearing zones. Preview SW and Preview North host current Mineral Resource Estimates that together contain over 350,000 oz Au in the Indicated category and 540,000 oz Au in the Inferred category (see Trident news release November 24, 2025 ). The Preview SW deposit is located 2.5km SE of the Contact Lake deposit and past producing mine within in a parallel shear zone. Though currently being advanced as a lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposit, high-grade mineralization has been encountered historically in drilling, with previous operators reporting 633.61 g/t Au over 4.08m, including 1,123.25 g/t Au over 2.30m including 4279.00 g/t Au over 0.6m (Comstock Resources news release March 4, 2013)*.

*The drill results reported above are historical in nature and were completed by previous operators on the property. A Qualified Person (QP) has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical drilling results, as the original core, assay certificates, split samples, and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols from these programs are either partially unavailable or have not yet been fully audited. Accordingly, these historical results are unverified and should not be relied upon.

Mineralization along the Preview Trend is interpreted to be directly related to the mineralizing system at the nearby Contact Lake deposit, reinforcing the Company's view that the entire La Ronge Gold Belt corridor represents a cohesive, district-scale structural play with substantial high-value gold ounce growth potential.

Trident's inaugural drill program at Preview SW was a follow-up to the current MRE that was completed in November 2025. ( Trident Resources Corp. - News )

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate

Class. Deposit In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal Tonnage Au (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Indicated North Lake 16,410 0.89 469.7 Preview SW 6,369 1.537 314.7 Preview North 933 1.359 40.8 Greywacke 1,021 2.174 71.4 Total 24,733 1.127 896.5 Inferred North Lake 20,666 0.724 481.3 Preview SW 14,831 1.115 531.9 Preview North 366 0.628 7.4 Greywacke 2,732 1.242 109.1 Total 38,595 0.91 1,129.60

Notes to the Resource Estimate Tables:

The Mineral Resource Estimates was completed by Sue Bird, P.Eng., with an effective date of November 6, 2025. The Mineral Resource Estimate for all four deposits have been confined by an open pit with "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" using the following assumptions:

Metal price of US$2,600/oz Au; Payable metal of 99% for Au; Offsite costs (TC/RC/Transport) for Au of US$5.80/oz; Pit slopes are 45 degrees; Mining cost of mineralized material of CDN$2.56/t and CDN$2.40/t for waste, and; Processing costs of CDN$15.60/t with G&A costs of CDN$7.20/t.



Metallurgical recoveries are 90% for all deposits. Forex = 0.72 $US:$CDN The NSR equation is: NSR (CDN$/t) = (Au*90%*CDN$114.68/g) The specific gravity for each deposit and lithologies or domains ranges from 2.40 to 2.91. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The winter drill phase at Preview comprised 3,142.0m in eleven holes. Eight of the holes were collared at the Preview SW deposit and three were drilled at Preview Zone C, an under-explored area that is located 1.5km NE of Preview SW and 600m SW of Preview North. Drilling at Zone C confirmed that significant gold mineralization is present along the entire Preview Trend. The eight drill holes at Preview SW were designed to both infill and expand the current pit-constrained resource area. Drilling confirmed that material gold mineralization is present below and along the margins of the currently defined limits of the deposit, which remains open for expansion in all directions.

Gold mineralization is structurally controlled in quartz veins within or on the margin of sheared diorite sills, which extend 5.2km along the trend. Both Preview SW and Preview North are comprised of multiple sub-parallel shear structures that bifurcate and merge along their length and are persistent at depth.

Figure 1: Preview Drill Collar Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Preview-Drill-Collar-Location-Map.png

Figure 2: Cross Section (Holes PR26005 and PR26006)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Section-DD-PR26005-006.png

Figure 3: Drill Core Photo (Hole PR26006)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure-3-Drill-Core-Photo-Hole-PR26006.png

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around USD $300/oz and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and together comprise a current Mineral Resource of more than 2.0 million ounces of gold. These estimates are supported by Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area. Trident believes that significant additional high-value resource growth opportunities exist across all of its assets, and that the Contact Lake Gold Project as a whole - anchored by Contact Lake and advanced by Preview - represents one of the most compelling development opportunities in the La Ronge Gold Belt.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Secondary metallic screen analyses are performed on select mineralized zones and all samples that return >3 g/t Au to quantify the nugget effect of the gold mineralization. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights at Preview Trend

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) PR26001 56.00 58.00 2.00 4.33 PR26002 25.50 36.00 10.50 2.17 and 63.00 72.30 9.30 0.85 and 114.75 131.00 16.25 0.73 PR26003 no significant assay intervals to report PR26004 22.00 154.00 132.00 1.32 including 22.00 62.32 40.32 2.85 including 37.00 38.00 1.00 101.00 including 95.38 154.00 58.62 1.01 PR26005 24.00 114.00 90.00 0.31 including 24.00 37.00 13.00 0.69 including 65.47 86.50 21.03 0.33 including 107.40 114.00 6.60 1.54 PR26006 161.00 326.00 165.00 0.96 including 161.00 232.00 71.00 1.09 including 275.00 326.00 51.00 1.53 including 180.50 202.00 21.50 2.52 including 284.88 309.60 24.72 2.75 PR26007 120.91 198.50 77.59 1.08 including 120.91 221.00 100.09 0.95 including 120.91 269.00 148.09 0.75 PR26008 119.00 158.00 39.00 1.17 including 142.00 152.50 10.50 2.99 including 152.00 152.50 0.50 30.10 and 194.50 218.00 23.50 0.79 including 194.50 203.00 8.50 1.77 PR26009 160.50 234.50 74.00 0.55 including 160.50 194.00 33.50 0.83 PR26010 315.50 350.00 34.50 0.72 including 345.50 348.50 3.00 3.95 PR26011 79.00 117.00 38.00 1.14 including 79.00 94.00 15.00 2.48

* Widths are drilled intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Gold values are length-weighted averages.

Table 2: Drill Hole ID at Preview Trend

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Elev. (m) PR26001 510895 6140557 130 -45 317 405 PR26002 510906 6140600 130 -45 302 405 PR26003 510838 6140546 130 -45 302 405 PR26004 509977 6139192 110 -45 239 394 PR26005 510046 6139220 110 -44 164 396 PR26006 509893 6139307 110 -48 353 397 PR26007 509907 6139376 97 -46 341 391 PR26008 509907 6139376 110 -47 338 392 PR26009 509956 6139439 110 -58 236 393 PR26010 509946 6139549 110 -48 365 398 PR26011 510211 6139686 110 -45 185 386

* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian, public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition and development of advanced-stage gold exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is drilling at its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects, which together host a current mineral resource of more than 2.0 million ounces of gold within the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company also holds the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

"Jon Wiesblatt"



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.