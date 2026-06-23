Backed by leading industry investors, AlpSemi is advancing an integrated semiconductor platform designed to enable digital, software-controlled power distribution for smarter energy management in global markets.

AlpSemi today announced the successful completion of a €17 million funding round led by Yotta Capital (France) with participation from SE Ventures (Global), Navitas Semiconductor (USA) and Cycle Group (Luxembourg). This financing supports the industrialization and commercial scale-up of AlpSemi's next-generation semiconductor power switches, purpose-built for solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) in residential and commercial buildings and 800V direct current (DC) AI data centers. Designed for high performance and seamless integration into existing power semiconductor ecosystems, these solutions represent a critical step toward enabling next-generation power infrastructures.

Funding accelerates industrialization and commercial ramp-up of a global leader in power electronics

"This financing positions AlpSemi to emerge as a leading global industrial player in power electronics," said Frédéric Dupont, Chief Executive Officer of AlpSemi. "Our ambition is clear: accelerate the semiconductor roadmap required to enable the large-scale deployment of solid-state circuit breakers. In doing so, we are contributing to safer, smarter and more efficient power protection and conversion architectures globally."

AlpSemi's differentiated approach spans materials, devices and systems, enabling a fully vertically integrated platform designed to tackle real-world industry challenges.

"Our end-to-end engineering approach allows us to move beyond incremental improvements and fundamentally redefine power protection technologies," added Fabrice Letertre, Chief Technology Officer of AlpSemi. "Our wide and ultra-wide bandgap technologies are inherently scalable across the entire semiconductor value chain, enabling a fast solid-state circuit breaker market development."

Solid-state circuit breakers enable smarter electrical networks

SSCBs represent a generational shift from legacy electromechanical systems to a semiconductor-based, digitally controlled power protection and distribution. This transition enables:

Real-time control and protection of electrical systems

Improved energy efficiency and reliability for both AC and DC architectures

Scalable electrification across buildings, industries and data centers

As global electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI workloads and the adoption of direct current architectures, SSCBs will play a pivotal role in enabling more efficient energy management and broader access to reliable power.

Industry support for electrification, AI infrastructure and energy efficiency

"The rapid electrification of buildings, AI infrastructure and industrial systems is driving demand for smarter, highly scalable power protection," said Vincent Deltrieu, Managing Partner at Yotta Capital. "AlpSemi uniquely addresses this transition with a breakthrough semiconductor platform designed for industrial deployment at scale. The company sits at the intersection of next-generation electrical infrastructure, efficiency, and semiconductor innovation, fully aligned with our investment strategy focused on low-carbon industrial enablers."

"The large-scale adoption of solid-state circuit breakers is critical to achieving full digitization of electrical distribution," added Grégoire Viasnoff, Global Head of Accelerator at SE Ventures. "AlpSemi exemplifies a new generation of high-potential industrial startups combining deep semiconductor innovation with strong market pull. This is precisely where SE Ventures focuses, supporting companies that accelerate the transformation of energy management systems and unlock tangible commercial synergies with Schneider Electric."

AS800: First product targeting commercial and residential applications

AlpSemi has already launched its first product, AS800, a semiconductor power switch designed for solid-state miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) operating in 110V and 230V environments and:

Delivering high power density and compactness

Enabling integration of distributed energy resources

Addressing the growing need for flexibility in modern electrical systems.

Developed through a global supply chain in collaboration with leading international partners, the product is positioned for deployment at industrial scale. This funding will expand its commercialization.

Roadmap expands to 800V DC power systems for AI data centers, and beyond

AS800 marks the first milestone in AlpSemi's broader roadmap targeting high-voltage power protection systems, including 800V DC architectures for AI data centers.

"As AI data centers transition toward 800V DC power systems, the need for higher power density, improved power conversion efficiency, and advanced protection becomes critical," said Chris Allexandre, CEO of Navitas Semiconductor. "AlpSemi is developing a differentiated technology platform specifically designed to address these future requirements, enabling the next generation of intelligent power distribution in high-growth, energy-intensive environments. We look forward to supporting the company as both an investor and a strategic partner in its next phase of growth."

About AlpSemi

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, AlpSemi develops next-generation semiconductor power switches combining high performance, scalability, and seamless integration into existing value chains. Its technologies enable the large-scale deployment of solid-state circuit breakers across residential and commercial buildings, AI data centers, industrial electrification systems and electric mobility applications. By introducing a new layer of intelligence into electrical infrastructure, AlpSemi contributes to reducing global energy consumption, lowering emissions and improving access to reliable electricity worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623012512/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Kathryn Ghita

Wireside Communications on behalf of AlpSemi

alpsemi@wireside.com