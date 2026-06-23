Oxford Instruments Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

23 June 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

Publication of Annual Report 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that it has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Annual Report") and its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 (the "Notice"). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 23 July 2026 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.

The Annual Report and Notice have today been published online at https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations and https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report, Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5(1A) the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and on the Company's website as noted above.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary