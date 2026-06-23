Product Lifecycle Management Market worth $58.52 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Product Lifecycle Management Market is projected to grow from USD 36.60 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 58.52 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

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Product Lifecycle Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 36.60 billion

USD 36.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 58.52 billion

USD 58.52 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.8%

Product Lifecycle Management Market Trends & Insights:

As organizations continue prioritizing digital transformation and product innovation, PLM is expected to play a critical role in enabling competitive differentiation and sustainable growth.

By offering, the software segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR (10.5%) than the services segment during the forecast period.

By software type, the product data management segment is expected to capture the largest market size of USD 9.59 billion by 2031.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

The Product Lifecycle Management Market is projected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

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Product lifecycle management (PLM) has evolved from a product data repository into a strategic enterprise platform that enables organizations to manage product information, engineering processes, and collaboration throughout the entire product lifecycle-from concept and design to manufacturing, service, and end-of-life. PLM integrates capabilities such as product data management, engineering change management, bill of materials management, digital thread, quality and compliance management, and service lifecycle management to provide a single source of truth across product development functions. The increasing complexity of products, growing adoption of software-defined products, and rising demand for digital continuity are encouraging enterprises to modernize legacy product development environments. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and service operations, PLM enables organizations to improve product quality, reduce development costs, accelerate time-to-market, and strengthen regulatory compliance. The integration of cloud technologies, AI-enabled engineering, digital twins, and model-based systems engineering is further enhancing the value of PLM solutions by enabling predictive insights, real-time collaboration, and lifecycle traceability. Enterprises across automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial equipment, electronics, healthcare, and energy sectors are increasingly leveraging PLM to support innovation and improve operational efficiency. As organizations continue prioritizing digital transformation and product innovation, PLM is expected to play a critical role in enabling competitive differentiation and sustainable growth.

By offering, software segment to hold larger market share than services segment during forecast period

The software segment is expected to account for a larger share of the PLM Market during the forecast period. PLM software serves as the foundation for managing product data, engineering changes, requirements, configurations, quality records, and supplier collaboration within a connected environment. The increasing adoption of cloud-native PLM platforms, digital thread initiatives, AI-enabled engineering capabilities, and digital twin technologies is encouraging enterprises to invest in advanced software platforms rather than standalone engineering tools. For instance, Siemens' April 2025 announcement to acquire Dotmatics for USD 5.1 billion, strengthening its AI-powered lifecycle management capabilities and expanding its digital engineering portfolio. This transaction reflects the strategic importance of PLM software as vendors increasingly focus on integrating advanced analytics, sustainability capabilities, and software-driven innovation into their offerings. Organizations are also prioritizing enterprise-wide lifecycle visibility and cross-functional collaboration to accelerate innovation and improve productivity. As enterprises continue modernizing product development environments and connecting engineering with downstream functions, investments in PLM software are expected to outpace services, enabling the segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

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By product type, software-defined products segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Software-defined products are expected to register the highest CAGR in the PLM Market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing role of software in shaping product functionality, performance, and customer experience. These products include software-defined vehicles, connected industrial equipment, intelligent medical devices, smart consumer electronics, and IoT-enabled systems where software capabilities continue to evolve after commercialization. Managing these products requires organizations to integrate software development with traditional hardware engineering processes while maintaining traceability across requirements, testing, validation, cybersecurity, and release management activities.

According to Perforce's 2026 State of Automotive Software Development Report, released in March 2026, 70% of automotive software professionals reported using AI to optimize software-defined vehicle systems, while 53% identified managing increasing software complexity as their greatest quality concern. These findings highlight the growing challenges associated with software-intensive product development and the increasing need for integrated lifecycle management platforms. PLM solutions enable organizations to establish digital continuity between hardware and software teams, support over-the-air updates, and manage continuous engineering processes. As industries increasingly transition toward intelligent and connected products, software-defined products are expected to create significant growth opportunities for PLM vendors throughout the forecast period.

North America to account for largest market share during forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the PLM Market during the forecast period, driven by the region's mature technology landscape, early adoption of digital engineering practices, and strong presence of product-centric industries. Organizations across the US and Canada are increasingly leveraging PLM platforms to improve collaboration between engineering, manufacturing, quality, procurement, and service teams while establishing a connected product development environment. PLM has become a strategic investment for enterprises seeking to accelerate innovation, reduce product development costs, enhance traceability, and shorten time-to-market in increasingly competitive markets. The region is witnessing growing adoption of cloud-native PLM platforms, digital thread initiatives, digital twin technologies, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and AI-enabled engineering capabilities.

North American enterprises are moving beyond traditional product data management approaches and investing in enterprise-wide lifecycle platforms that provide end-to-end visibility across the product lifecycle. Industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics & semiconductor, healthcare & medical devices, and high-tech manufacturing are increasingly utilizing PLM to manage multidisciplinary product development processes, support configuration control, streamline engineering changes, and improve compliance management. Furthermore, the growing focus on software-defined products and connected devices is increasing the need for integrated lifecycle management solutions capable of linking hardware and software development activities. Organizations are also prioritizing interoperability between PLM and enterprise applications such as CAD, ERP, MES, ALM, and quality management systems to create a unified digital thread across operations. Vendors that offer scalable deployment models, industry-specific functionality, advanced analytics, and seamless integration capabilities are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the region. Supported by its strong innovation ecosystem, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and sustained investments in digital transformation, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the global PLM Market throughout the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Product Lifecycle Management Market:

The Top Companies in Product Lifecycle Management Market include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), PTC (US), Autodesk (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Aras (US), Infor (US), ANSYS (US), and IBM (US).

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