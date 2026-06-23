McCormick Systems: Free Webinar Helps Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors Prepare for Bid Season

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / McCormick Systems, provider of MEP takeoff and estimating software and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has released an on-demand webinar to help plumbing and mechanical contractors sharpen their estimating process ahead of bid season.

The free webinar, "Get Bid Season Ready With McCormick," is led by Patrick McCormick, Client Sales Representative at McCormick Systems, who demonstrates how digital tools support and simplify the estimating process even when dealing with compressed timelines and big competition.

He breaks down the company's own award-winning bidding solution, McCormick, as an example to show the various features that make the most noticeable difference, including:

Digital takeoff: Measure pipe runs and place fixtures

Material and labor pricing: Accessing pre-built plumbing databases with ready-to-use material and labor cost data

Assembly-based estimating: Grouping components - piping, fittings and hangers - to keep estimates complete and consistent

End-to-end calculations: Moving from takeoff to final bid with material costs, labor hours, overhead and profit calculated in one place

Change order management: Tracking and monitoring change orders within the same project file

To see all the ways software can have a direct impact on bidding success, watch the webinar here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/free-webinar-helps-plumbing-and-mechanical-contractors-prepare-fo-1179505