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WKN: A2DWU2 | ISIN: CA4591211095 | Ticker-Symbol: 8RE
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 15:36
0,072 Euro
+43,00 % +0,022
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INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0790,11922:51
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 23:14 Uhr
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International Battery Metals Ltd. Announces RSU Grant

VANCOUVER, BC AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced that the Board of Directors approved the grant of 740,524 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to Norma Garcia, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The RSUs will vest in equal installments on the annual anniversary of the date of grant over a three-year period from the date of grant, and once vested, each RSU will settle into one common share of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the terms of Company's equity compensation plan, applicable securities law holding periods and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Investor Relations contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-ltd.-announces-rsu-grant-1181127

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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