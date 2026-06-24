Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), part of the Infection Prevention group of companies within Fortive (NYSE: FTV), announced today it has acquired a majority share of UV Smart, a leader in High Level Disinfection technology in Europe.

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UV Smart is renowned for its UV-C High Level Disinfection (HLD) technology that enables faster, safer and lower-cost HLD for specialty scopes. "UV Smart's dedicated customer relationships and highly skilled team are key strengths that align perfectly with ASP's long-term growth strategy of infection prevention," shared Daan Hoek, co-founder of UV Smart. He continued, "Where current cleaning disinfection processes of TEE probes can often take hours, UV Smart's premier product, the D60, achieves high-level disinfection using UV-C light in just minutes. For healthcare providers, the D60 represents a significant improvement in efficiency and workflow."

"This acquisition expands ASP's ability to deliver innovative solutions to customers across Europe and North America," said Chad Rohrer, President of ASP and Group President, Fortive Infection Prevention Group. "It strengthens ASP's portfolio while accelerating global adoption of UV Smart's products. We are pleased to welcome UV Smart to ASP's clinical solutions portfolio and look forward to building a stronger future together."

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit www.asp.com.

About UV Smart

UV Smart, a Dutch MedTech Company develops and delivers advanced UV-C products that make healthcare workflows faster, safer, more cost efficient, and more sustainable. The portfolio is specifically aimed at the disinfection of cardiology, gynecology, TEE and ENT equipment respectively, thoughtfully designed and clinically validated. UV Smart now supplies hospitals and clinics in 35 countries. Our dedicated team continuously improves our technology so healthcare facilities of any size can reduce reprocessing time, streamline daily operations, lower costs, and strength traceability while doing what matters most, fighting healthcare-associated infections. For more information about UV Smart, visit https://www.uvsmart.nl.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Spear

Asp-communications@asp.com

Investor Relations:

Christina Jones

Investors@fortive.com