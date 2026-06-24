RAMSAY SANTE launches senior debt refinancing

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24th June 2026

Ramsay Santé launches senior debt refinancing

Ramsay Santé today announces the launch of a €1.75 billion refinancing of its senior debt, comprising a €200 million revolving credit facility and a €1.55 billion Term Loan B (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is intended to enhance the Group's financial flexibility and secure its long-term financing structure through (i) an extension of its senior debt maturities from 2031 to 2033 and (ii) the refinancing of the €100 million Euro PP notes maturing in 2028 and 2029 to simplify the capital structure. This will also provide the Group with strengthened capacity to pursue its long-term ambitions.

Ramsay Health Care Limited, Ramsay Santé's 52.79% majority shareholder, announced on 20 February 2026, its intention to distribute its entire shareholding in Ramsay Santé to RHC shareholders by way of an in-specie distribution which could be implemented by the end of 2026, subject to RHC shareholders and regulatory approvals. On the back of this announcement and considering strong market conditions, Ramsay Santé is pre-emptively launching the Transaction to preserve continuity and stability of its financing arrangements, with a change of control provision structured to accommodate the contemplated distribution.

BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB are acting as Global Coordinators and Joint Active Bookrunners in connection with the Transaction, together with Natixis CIB acting as Joint Active Bookrunner.

The Transaction remains subject to market conditions.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improve everyone's health and ensure equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

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ISIN and Euronext Paris code: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr