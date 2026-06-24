London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, will lead an industry discussion at The Blockchain Show Riyadh, bringing together experts from cybersecurity, banking, blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset innovation to explore how artificial intelligence, risk management frameworks, and distributed ledger technologies are shaping the future of digital banking.

Sends

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The panel, titled "AI, Risk & Blockchain: Building the Next Generation of Digital Banking," will examine the opportunities and challenges facing financial institutions as emerging technologies become increasingly integrated into global financial infrastructure.

The discussion will focus on four key themes: the foundations of secure and resilient digital banking; the role of blockchain in financial infrastructure and digital trust; responsible AI governance and innovation; and the future of digital finance across the Middle East and global markets.

As moderator, Alona Shevtsova will guide the conversation around one of the most pressing questions facing the financial sector today: how financial institutions can continue to innovate while maintaining trust, security, transparency, and regulatory compliance in an increasingly digital environment.

Commenting ahead of the event, Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, said:

"The future of banking will be defined by the ability to balance innovation with trust. AI, blockchain and digital infrastructure are creating new opportunities for financial institutions, but long-term success will depend on building secure, transparent and resilient systems that inspire confidence among customers, businesses and regulators alike."

The panel is also expected to explore the growing role of blockchain technology in institutional finance, the evolution of digital assets and decentralised financial systems, and the opportunities emerging from the convergence of AI, digital identity, and automated decision-making.

Particular attention will be given to developments across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia's growing position as a regional hub for digital innovation, financial technology, and blockchain adoption.

The Blockchain Show Riyadh brings together industry leaders, innovators, regulators, and technology experts to discuss the trends and technologies shaping the future of digital finance and blockchain adoption worldwide.

Earlier this month, Alona Shevtsova was shortlisted for the 2026 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Established Business of the Year category. Her team is also preparing for the Fintech Connect conference in London later this year. Sends will be a leading sponsor of this event.

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Source: Sends