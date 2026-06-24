Jonesboro, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Tallman Pools has officially introduced the new Aruba fiberglass swimming pool model, a modern rectangular pool design created to deliver a balance of comfort, style, and family-focused outdoor living.

Designed with today's homeowners in mind, the Aruba combines sleek architectural lines with practical functionality, making it an ideal centerpiece for a wide range of backyard environments. The new model features a spacious tanning ledge, wide entry steps, and an open swim area that encourages both relaxation and recreation. Its clean rectangular design also pairs naturally with contemporary patios, outdoor kitchens, fire features, and integrated backyard entertainment spaces.

The Aruba was developed as part of Tallman Pools' continued commitment to innovation within the fiberglass swimming pool industry. As more homeowners invest in transforming their outdoor spaces into long-term lifestyle destinations, the company focused on creating a model that feels visually modern while remaining highly functional for everyday family use.





Tallman Pools Introduces the New Aruba Fiberglass Swimming Pool Model



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"The Aruba represents the direction many families are looking for today," states Ed Tallman, President of Tallman Pools. "Homeowners want more than just a pool. They want a space where families gather, kids play, conversations happen, and memories are made. The Aruba was designed to bring all of those experiences together in a clean, elegant layout."

Like all Tallman fiberglass pool models, the Aruba is manufactured with durability, long-term performance, and low-maintenance ownership in mind. Fiberglass swimming pools continue to grow in popularity due to their smooth surface finish, energy efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and streamlined installation process compared to many traditional pool construction methods.

The Aruba joins Tallman Pools' expanding lineup of fiberglass pool designs, offering dealers and homeowners another premium option that blends modern aesthetics with proven craftsmanship. Its versatile layout makes it well suited for both compact and larger backyard spaces while still maintaining a spacious and inviting feel.

Tallman Pools has built a reputation for delivering high-quality fiberglass swimming pool models designed for real-world family living. The addition of the Aruba further strengthens the company's focus on combining innovative pool design with practical usability and long-lasting enjoyment.

About Tallman Pools

Tallman Pools is a family-owned fiberglass pool manufacturer based in Jonesboro, Georgia. For over six decades, the company has delivered innovative pool designs, superior craftsmanship, and flexible installation options that help families create lasting backyard experiences.

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Source: GetFeatured