Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) ("CCC" or the "Company") pleased to provide an update on the Company's review and assessment of its strategic options and alternatives and to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2026.

Update on the Strategic Review and Sales Process:

As previously announced (see the Company's news releases on January 21, 2026 and February 17, 2026), the Company has embarked on a strategic review and investigation of the possibilities of a sale or divestiture of the Company, whether by merger, consolidation, reorganization or business combination, or by take-over bid, negotiated purchase or other means or possible joint venture or sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company.

In this regard, the Company notes that its assets as described in the Company's SEDAR+ filings - including in technical reports filed in accordance with NI 43-101, summaries of some of which are set out in the Company's continuous disclosure filings such as its Annual Information Form. Those assets include the Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire with an initial resource estimate of 85.9 million tonnes of inferred resources of chromite at a grade of approximately 34.5% Cr2O3 - with lots of potential to add to those resources in that project - as well as its 30% interest in the Big Daddy project with its 29.1 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources of chromite at a grade of 31.7% Cr2O3, as well as some additional inferred resources and potential to add to those resources in that project. The Company also has other projects in the Ring of Fire with chromite potential.

In the context of the world's mineral resources, the Company notes the following:

Stainless steel is composed of 10.5% to 26% chromium

Production of commercial quantities of chromite currently only occurs in only a few countries - South Africa, Turkey, Kazakhstan, India, Finland, Zimbabwe, Russia, the Philippines and Brazil, with South Africa accounting for almost half and Turkey and Kazakhstan combined accounting for another third and India accounting for approximately 10% - those four countries accounting for about 90%

Currently, there is no mining of commercial quantities of chromite anywhere in North America and only a very small amount of production in Brazil in South America - less than 3% of annual world production

The only materially significant known resources of chromite in North America are located in the Ring of Fire area of northern Ontario

The Canadian federal government has made numerous announcements about the importance of resource development and its development being in the national interest

The United States government has classified chromium as a strategic mineral due to its defense applications

The Canadian government also includes chromium on its list of critical minerals

The United States government includes chromium on its list of critical minerals

Both the Canadian and Ontario governments have publicized the importance of the mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire

"In light of global market trends, evolving steelmaking requirements for stainless steel and government focus on domestic supply chains and national security interests," said Frank Smeenk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, "we believe that the quality and size of our Ring of Fire chromite projects make our Company and its assets an attractive opportunity for various investors and national and international interests. We have embarked on initiatives to reach out to prospective purchasers and investors and are looking forward to seeing results from the ongoing efforts to pursue these strategic alternatives."

Shareholder Meeting Results:

Shareholders holding an aggregate of 1,002,768,231 votes (30.54% of the outstanding votes) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The shareholders voted in favour of all three items tabled at the Meeting, namely: (i) the re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company, (ii) the election of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2026, as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed, and (iii) the increase of the maximum number of Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issuable under the stock option plan (the "Plan") and the confirmation, ratification and approval of the stock options granted under the Plan prior to the date of the Meeting.

Qualified Person:

M. J. (Moe) Lavigne, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration & Development of the Company, is the designated "Qualified Person" as defined in Section 1.2 in and for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, who has approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Mineral Resources: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302789

Source: The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.