Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2026.

A total of 63,228, 532 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 58.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

Director Votes For Votes Against Percentage

For Trace J. Arlaud 44,453,678 412,404 99.08% Matthew Coon Come 44,399,730 466,351 98.96% Rudi P. Fronk 43,559,389 1,306,693 97.09% M. Colin Joudrie 44,738,869 127,214 99.72% Melanie R. Miller 43,553,382 1,312,703 97.07% Clem A. Pelletier 44,671,210 194,874 99.57% Julie Robertson 44,598,624 267,461 99.40% John W. Sabine 44,244,629 621,453 98.61% Gary A. Sugar 44,086,557 779,527 98.26% Carol T. Willson 43,817,184 1,048,901 97.66%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year (96.93% votes for); Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration (98.28% votes for); Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach on executive compensation (96.17% votes for).

A total of 18,362,198 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors, the auditors' remuneration or the advisory vote on executive compensation.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal assets are the KSM and Bronson Corridor projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Additional projects include Snowstorm in Nevada's Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Further information on Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources is available at www.seabridgegold.com.

None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"

Chair and C.E.O.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302805

Source: Seabridge Gold Inc.