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WKN: A40WAH | ISIN: CA11276H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: RG5
Stuttgart
25.06.26 | 09:14
34,420 Euro
+1,06 % +0,360
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BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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33,90034,64009:58
33,94034,60009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
32 Leser
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Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, News, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("Exchangeable Shares") and holders of class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2026 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation's articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 368,972,004 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director NomineeVotes For- Votes Withheld-
Jeffrey Blidner401,919,60291.18%38,883,0848.82%
Malcolm Cockwell437,332,84099.21%3,469,8460.79%
William Cox437,419,67099.23%3,383,0170.77%
Roslyn Kelly440,264,37199.88%538,3160.12%
John Mullen437,228,03399.19%3,574,6540.81%
Suzanne Nimocks439,956,80099.81%845,8870.19%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla439,781,27199.77%1,021,4150.23%
Anne Schaumburg439,156,53699.63%1,646,1510.37%
Rajeev Vasudeva437,606,74599.27%3,195,9410.73%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media:
John Hamlin
Director
Communications
Tel: +44 204 557 4334
Email: john.hamlin@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Stephen Fukuda
Managing Director
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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