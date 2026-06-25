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WKN: 914998 | ISIN: BE0003766806 | Ticker-Symbol: IOB
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 16:18
16,040 Euro
-1,35 % -0,220
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,66016,74009:49
16,64016,74009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
52 Leser
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IBA SA: IBA to install the first proton therapy center in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 25, 2026 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with the Fundação Severino Sombra (FUSVE), a non-profit philanthropic healthcare and educational institution responsible for the University of Vassouras and Hospital Mário Kroeff, for the purchase of a ProteusONE1 system.

The initiative will establish Brazil's first national proton therapy center, with a primary focus on pediatric cancer care, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. Developed in close scientific and technical partnership with the National Cancer Institute (INCA), the project also includes a roadmap for a second treatment room in the future. FUSVE expects to start treating patients during the first half of 2030.

The contract includes the supply of the latest-generation proton therapy system, ProteusONE. The typical multi-year operation and maintenance agreement will be signed at a later stage. As the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, ProteusONE is designed to continuously evolve and integrate the latest technological advancements, enabling IBA users to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and adaptable capabilities.

This new project represents a strategic milestone for IBA and for cancer care in Latin America. The center in Rio de Janeiro will be the second proton therapy center on the continent, both equipped with IBA's technology. This new contract strengthens IBA leadership in proton therapy and further supports its mission to make advanced cancer treatment technologies more accessible to patients worldwide.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: "It is an honor for us to partner with the Severino Sombra Foundation and to contribute to making proton therapy available to patients in Brazil. We look forward to supporting the FUSVE team as they advance cancer treatment and further position their institution at the forefront of medical innovation."

Gustavo Oliveira do Amaral, President of FUSVE, added: "By bringing the first Proteus®?ONE to Brazil, we are taking a historic step in transforming cancer care in our country. We chose IBA because we wanted a partner, not just a supplier - one with unmatched global leadership, proven clinical excellence, especially in pediatrics, and a genuine commitment to supporting institutions like ours. Together, we will create a national and regional reference center that will inspire and guide the future of proton therapy in Latin America."

The typical end user price of a Proteus®?ONE system with a multiyear maintenance contract ranges between €35 and €45 million.

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

CONTACTS
Thomas Pevenage
Investor Relations
+32 10 475 890
investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele
Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult
Corporate Communication Manager
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

1 ProteusONE is a brand name of Proteus235


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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