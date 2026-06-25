eEducation Albert AB: eEducation Albert sharpens its focus on mathematics, launches a new AI venture and explores strategic options for Swedish Film

Albert Group is placing mathematics at the heart of its strategy and bringing AI to how it is learned. The Company is launching a new, standalone AI venture that brings together its Albert Junior and Sumdog brands, and is also exploring strategic options for its subsidiary Swedish Film (ARPU Management AB).

Sharpened focus on mathematics

The development of mathematics skills is a global challenge, and it is what both Albert Junior and Sumdog were built on. Albert Junior, a household name across the Nordics, is the region's largest provider of mathematics learning to consumers, reaching over 40,000 households. Sumdog is a leading maths fluency platform in UK schools, with independently verified learning impact, built on the high engagement it creates in the classroom, and is used by thousands of schools every year.

Few edtech companies operate at the intersection of home and school the way the Group does. With more than fifteen years of learning data, insight and brand recognition, the Group has a distinctive position on which to build.

The global market for mathematics learning is large and growing, estimated at around USD 39 billion in 2025 and projected to reach around USD 68 billion by 2033, with the 7-15 age group its largest segment (source: Cognitive Market Research). On that foundation the Group sees significant opportunity to continue growing internationally and to broaden its offering, supported by trusted products and recurring subscription revenue.

A new, standalone AI venture

Albert Group is launching a new, standalone AI venture to build the next generation of maths learning, an experience that adapts to every child and grows with them, from the early years up into secondary, from home to classroom.

Built on a next-generation platform, it draws on fifteen years of learning data and the strengths of both Albert Junior and Sumdog. The Group is recruiting specialist AI engineers and learning scientists to build it.

The venture is self-funded and developed in a controlled way, with launch expected in 2027. Revenue is expected first from existing Albert Junior and Sumdog customers, and over time from new markets.

Strategic review for Swedish Film

Swedish Film (ARPU Management AB) is a profitable and cash-generating business within the Group, but it is not part of the core strategy in mathematics. Albert Group has therefore initiated a strategic review of the Swedish Film business, with the aim of unlocking shareholder value and concentrating the Group's operations and future investments on the areas with the best potential for long-term profitable growth. The review begins immediately, and Albert has engaged Polar Advisory to examine the available alternatives, including a potential divestment of Swedish Film. There is no certainty that the review will result in a transaction.

Comments

Björn Bengtsson, Chairman of the Board: "The work of 2025 was about discipline, a leaner, simpler and profitable Albert Group. The next chapter is about ambition. We now shift from fixing to building, with mathematics at its core and a new AI venture made to grow."

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO: "Every child deserves to be good at maths. For more than fifteen years we have shown it is possible, with proven results, deep data and the trust of families and schools. AI now lets us shape that learning around each child, and give every teacher a clearer view of their class. That is what we are building."

For additional information, please contact

Björn Bengtsson, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 (0) 730 601 109

E-mail: b.bengtsson@outlook.com

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 723 280 144

E-mail: fredrik@hejalbert.se



The company's certified adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), +46 (0)8 588 685 70, certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se.

About eEducation Albert AB (publ)

Albert Group is a leading European edtech group focused on personalised and joyful learning at home and in schools. The Group's subscription based brands, Albert, Sumdog and Film & Skola offer curriculum aligned adaptive digital platforms, operate across core European markets and have served more than 10+ million learners to date. Albert is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: ALBERT).



Read more at investors.hejalbert.se.

This information is information that eEducation Albert is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-25 10:15 CEST.