Robert Guzman has been appointed Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer, bringing extensive experience in regulatory oversight, compliance management, and quality assurance to strengthen Custom Health's governance framework and support the Company's continued expansion across highly regulated healthcare and pharmacy markets.

Brent Herman, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of InnovativeRx US Holdings, Inc., has been appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, bringing more than 35 years of experience in healthcare, pharmacy operations, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives across North America.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare platform, today announced the appointments of Robert Guzman as Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer and Brent Herman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Robert and Brent to the Custom Health leadership team at an important stage in our growth. Robert's expertise in compliance, regulatory affairs, and governance will further strengthen our operational foundation as we continue to scale across North America. Brent brings decades of experience building, financing, and growing healthcare and pharmacy businesses, and his strategic leadership will be invaluable as we pursue new partnerships, acquisitions, and growth opportunities. Together, their experience enhances our ability to execute on our long-term vision of transforming healthcare delivery through technology-enabled pharmacy and clinical care solutions."

Robert Guzman Appointed Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer

Custom Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Guzman as Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer.

Mr. Guzman is an attorney, licensed engineer, and regulatory affairs executive with more than 25 years of experience leading compliance, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, international trade, and corporate governance functions across the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors. He has held senior leadership positions with global healthcare organizations, including Getinge, C.R. Bard, and Chimerix, where he led regulatory strategy, healthcare compliance, quality systems, and international regulatory initiatives. Mr. Guzman worked closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the development and implementation of the Unique Device Identification (UDI) regulation for medical devices, helping advance industry-wide device traceability and patient safety initiatives. While serving as Vice President of Compliance at Chimerix, he also led critical drug supply efforts during the Ebola crisis in Liberia in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, supporting the delivery of investigational therapies in response to the public health emergency.

Most recently, Mr. Guzman served as Senior Director and Counsel at Getinge, advising business units across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America on regulatory affairs, compliance, international trade, corporate transactions, and strategic growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President, Quality Assurance & Compliance Officer at Chimerix and Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs at C.R. Bard.

Mr. Guzman holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico School of Law, a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of London, a Master of Science in Life and Chemical Sciences from the University of Maryland, College Park, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

As Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer, Mr. Guzman will lead the Company's compliance, regulatory, quality assurance, and governance functions, supporting Custom Health's continued growth within highly regulated healthcare and pharmacy markets across North America.

Robert Guzman commented, "I am excited to join Custom Health at such a transformative time in the Company's growth. Custom Health has developed an innovative healthcare platform that combines technology, pharmacy services, and clinical expertise to improve patient outcomes. I look forward to strengthening the Company's compliance and regulatory framework while supporting its continued expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across North America."

Brent Herman Appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Custom Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Herman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Mr. Herman currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of InnovativeRx US Holdings, Inc. ("InnovativeRx"), a closed-door long-term care pharmacy group that he founded in 2011 and which was recently acquired by Custom Health. He brings more than 35 years of experience founding, structuring, financing, operating, and advising companies across a broad range of industries, including pharmacy and healthcare, throughout Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Prior to founding InnovativeRx, Mr. Herman was a securities partner at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, where he maintained a broad corporate and securities law practice advising public and private corporations, trusts, limited partnerships, investment funds, dealers, and advisors. During his legal career, he developed extensive expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, public and private financings, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.

As Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Mr. Herman will focus on advancing strategic growth initiatives, expanding industry partnerships, identifying acquisition opportunities, and supporting the continued development of Custom Health's integrated healthcare platform across North America.

Brent Herman commented, "I am excited to join Custom Health and contribute to the Company's vision of transforming healthcare delivery through technology-enabled pharmacy and clinical care solutions. Custom Health has built a differentiated platform with significant growth opportunities ahead, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to help accelerate the Company's strategic objectives."

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company that operates an infrastructure platform designed to ensure medication therapy works as intended. Custom Health provides continuous visibility into a patient's therapy by deploying and operating in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinical services to capture real-world data and deliver ongoing clinical oversight and action. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, enabling medication delivery, continuous monitoring, and earlier clinical intervention to improve outcomes.

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Source: Custom Health Holdings Inc.