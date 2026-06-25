KBR, Inc.: KBR Names Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of its Mission Technology Solutions Spin-off Business

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the appointments of Michael LaRouche as President and Chief Executive Officer-Designate and Nicholas Veasey as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer-Designate of the planned spin-off entity ("SpinCo") of its Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business. LaRouche will join KBR on September 24, 2026, and Veasey will join on July 1, 2026. The spin-off is expected to be completed on January 4, 2027, at which time LaRouche and Veasey will be President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, of SpinCo. SpinCo will launch as a trusted global company supporting critical missions with speed and expertise across national security and space, backed by decades of delivering at-scale operations.

"Michael and Nick bring a highly complementary combination of operational leadership, financial expertise and mission-driven experience, and together they will accelerate our impact for stakeholders," said Stuart Bradie, KBR Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Michael's reputation for galvanizing performance around a clear strategic vision, combined with Nick's ability to build disciplined finance organizations, positions SpinCo to perform in demanding, high-stakes environments and achieve long-term success. We are excited by these appointments, the progress we are making toward the spin and the opportunity to launch a new company with a distinct brand, story and global capabilities."





LaRouche is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of experience leading multi-billion-dollar businesses and a proven track record across defense, space, cyber, intelligence and government services markets. He currently serves as CEO of Serco North America, a leading government services provider. Before that, he was a sector President at SAIC, where he achieved sustained high growth by strengthening operational discipline and scaling business development initiatives.

LaRouche has also held senior leadership roles at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, and he has consistently leveraged his background in engineering and systems integration to translate emerging technologies into strategic opportunities for national security priorities. He is also a global business leader and has led teams and national security missions across the U.K. and Australia. LaRouche holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Colorado.

"SpinCo is positioned as a top-tier provider of differentiated technology solutions, anchored by deep mission expertise, global scale and a relentless commitment to delivering for our customers," LaRouche said. "I'm honored to lead the company at this pivotal moment as we sharpen our strategy, accelerate growth, create long-term value and advance the technologies that will drive future missions."





Veasey is a military veteran and brings more than two decades of finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investor relations and operational leadership experience across the aerospace, defense, government services and public-company sectors. He most recently served as CFO of MAG Aerospace, where he pivoted capital allocation toward growth, strengthened forecasting and enhanced investor communication. Veasey was previously Vice President of Treasury, M&A and Investor Relations at Booz Allen Hamilton, following earlier finance and investment banking roles at Deutsche Bank and The Carlyle Group.

Early in his career, Veasey developed a deep commitment to service and mission as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, serving as a Reconnaissance Platoon Commander during multiple international deployments. He earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown.

"I am excited to join SpinCo as it prepares to become an independent public company with a strong financial foundation and significant long-term opportunity," said Veasey. "My focus will be on building scalable financial processes, maintaining capital discipline and ensuring the financial transparency, controls and rigor needed to support profitable growth, strong cash flow generation and long-term value creation."

SpinCo will enter the market with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, 20,000 employees and a global footprint, supported by a capital-efficient model, a broad customer base and long-term contracts that generate stable and predictable cash flows. The new company will deliver technology-forward, digital solutions and capabilities across a diverse portfolio. Key areas of expertise include digital integration, AI, mission engineering and rapid prototyping within the most complex, classified and multi-domain environments.

Following the spin-off, KBR shareholders are expected to benefit from ownership in two pure-play, standalone companies with increased agility and distinct, compelling investment profiles. New KBR will continue to be led by Stuart Bradie and will encompass the company's Sustainable Technology Solutions business. The planned spin-off is intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes and remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and final approval by KBR's Board of Directors.

The name and brand identity of SpinCo will be announced next month.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the spin-off KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business and future performance of SpinCo and KBR, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com

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