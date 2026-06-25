HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports rose by 40.8% year-on-year to HK$611.2 billion in May, according to data released today by the Census and Statistics Department. For the first five months of 2026, total exports of goods reached HK$2,776.6 billion, representing robust growth of 36.2% compared with the same period last year.'Hong Kong's export performance continues to be underpinned by robust electronics demand, fueled by the ongoing surge in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption worldwide,' said Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.Market sentiment improved somewhat following the Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing in midMay, though concerns over the Middle East conflict lingered. Looking ahead, the tentative easing of tensions after the US-Iran MoU signed in midJune - despite potential volatility - together with softer oil prices, is expected to positively impact business prospects.'Overall, Hong Kong's trade outlook will continue to hinge on several factors, including the technology upcycle, geopolitical developments, energy prices and global endmarket demand,' Mr Pang added.HKTDC Research will unveil its latest export forecast at a press conference on Monday, 29 June.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.