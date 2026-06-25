Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jonathan Ketcham as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Dr. Ketcham brings deep expertise in healthcare economics, public policy, reimbursement, procurement, and technology adoption. His guidance is expected to benefit Illumisoft greatly as it advances its ultraviolet germicidal technology platform toward commercialization across a range of applications.

Dr. Ketcham is the Earl G. and Gladys C. Davis Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. As founder of Margin Health, he helps healthcare innovators navigate the regulatory, reimbursement, and adoption pathways required to bring new technologies into commercial deployment.

From 2025 to 2026, Dr. Ketcham served as Chief Healthcare Economist at the White House, advising on healthcare policy across the executive branch. His research applies causal inference methods to survey, experimental, and real-world data to examine how incentives, information, and institutional design shape decisions by payers, providers, and patients. He has led multiple R01 grants and published widely across economics, medicine, and health policy. He previously served as Principal Economist at Amazon and holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the Wharton School.

Management Commentary

"Jonathan understands something that is critically important for Illumisoft: great technology only creates value if it can be adopted in the real world," said Ehsan Agahi, Executive Chairman of Illumisoft. "His experience spanning the White House, academia, Amazon, and healthcare economics gives him a unique perspective on how new technologies move through policy, procurement, reimbursement, and institutional decision making. That perspective is exactly what we want at the table as we scale Illumisoft."

"From the first time I met this team, I've been excited about the chance to support them," said Dr. Ketcham. "They are committed to developing life-changing, life-saving technology, and my role is to help it reach as many people as possible, as fast as possible. The power of light to prevent disease is not just a beautiful metaphor, it's cutting-edge science. And it can protect all of us, everywhere."

Strategic Importance

Illumisoft is advancing a platform of ultraviolet germicidal technologies designed to reduce airborne pathogen risk in occupied indoor environments. As the Company moves its SaniLume and SaniLux platforms toward broader healthcare, government, and institutional deployment, management believes that adoption will depend on more than product performance alone. It will require a clear understanding of healthcare economics, procurement pathways, policy priorities, and the practical realities that shape how large institutions evaluate and adopt new technologies.

Dr. Ketcham's appointment strengthens Illumisoft's ability to position its technologies for real world adoption in markets where infection prevention, indoor air quality, and operational resilience are becoming increasingly important priorities.

Stock Option Issuance.

The Company has further announced that its board of directors has approved a grant of 875,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The Options have a grant date of June 25, 2026, and are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at exercise price of $0.79 per common share, being the closing trading price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 24, 2026. The Options expire five years from the date of grant.

300,000 of the Options vest as to 25% after 6 months from the date of grant and the remainder in equal quarterly amounts over the following 18 months. The remainder of the Options vest as to 25% after 6 months from the date of grant and the remainder in equal quarterly amounts over the following 24 months.

The grant of the Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the Options and any common shares issued on the exercise thereof are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of grant.

About Illumisoft Lighting Corp.

Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) designs, develops, and commercializes advanced ultraviolet germicidal solutions for healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality, and other built environment markets. Its portfolio includes SaniLume upper room germicidal UV and SaniLux 216 nm far UVC.

For more information, visit www.illumisoft.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward looking statements"). Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of Dr. Ketcham's advisory role to the Company; the Company's commercialization strategy for its ultraviolet germicidal technology platforms; the anticipated progression of the Company's platforms toward broader healthcare, government, and institutional deployment; and the Company's business strategy, prospects, and plans. Words such as "will," "expected," "intended," "potential," "designed," "toward," "advancing," and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," or "should" occur, are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: that Dr. Ketcham's advisory engagement may not produce the anticipated benefits to the Company's commercialization strategy; the Company may be unable to successfully commercialize its ultraviolet germicidal platforms within anticipated timeframes or at all; the Company's products may not achieve market acceptance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302853

Source: Illumisoft Lighting Corporation