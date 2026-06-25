CERAS (Peru), Memorial Hospital (Turkey), CENALFES (Bolivia), Seoul IVF (South Korea), and Procrearte (Argentina) are among the first clinics in the world to replace manual intracytoplasmic sperm injection with Overture Life's automated, standardized ICSI.A platform, setting a new benchmark for reproducible IVF outcomes.

Overture Life, the global leader in automated IVF and the first company to achieve live births from both robotic fertilization and robotic egg freezing, announced the launch of its ICSI.A Center of Excellence Program, with the first clinical deployments of the world's first automated intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) workstation at five leading fertility centers: CERAS in Peru, Memorial Hospital in Turkey, CENALFES in Bolivia, Seoul IVF in South Korea, and Procrearte in Argentina. Together, these centers become among the first clinics in the world to bring automated ICSI into live clinical use, establishing a reference model for how fertility networks can deliver consistent, reproducible outcomes at the most technically demanding step of IVF.

ICSI is the most complex and consequential manual procedure performed in any IVF laboratory. Carried out entirely by hand under a microscope, its outcomes have always depended on the individual embryologist's dexterity, training, and physical condition on a given day, as well as on cycle-to-cycle variation within even the most skilled operators. As global IVF demand rises with later family formation and the broader adoption of fertility care, reliance on manual technique for the single most critical step has become a structural constraint on both quality and scale.

ICSI.A addresses this directly. The platform introduces robotics and computer vision into the injection step itself, standardizing parameters across every case regardless of operator and materially reducing the risk of human error at the most delicate point in the process. Critically, the platform augments rather than replaces the embryologist. By removing the physical burden and variability of manual injection, ICSI.A frees clinical teams to focus on higher-order judgment, patient care, and laboratory strategy, elevating the role of the embryologist in the modern IVF lab while allowing clinics to scale throughput without compromising quality.

"This is a turning point for reproductive medicine. For the first time, the most decisive step in IVF is no longer left to chance, and that changes what every clinic in the world can promise its patients," said Hans Gangeskar, CEO of Overture Life. "CERAS, Memorial Hospital, CENALFES, Seoul IVF, and Procrearte are not waiting for the field to catch up. They are building the fully automated, fully reproducible IVF laboratory now, and in doing so, they are setting the standard the rest of the industry will be measured against."

Each center brings distinct regional leadership to the program. CERAS, a flagship fertility center in Peru, anchors the program in Latin America and positions the country at the frontier of reproductive automation. Memorial Hospital, one of Turkey's leading fertility centers and a trusted destination for patients from neighbouring countries and across the globe, has established itself as a regional reference site for the international community, particularly in the field of reproductive genetics. CENALFES brings a particularly fitting heritage to the program: the center was the first clinic in Latin America to incorporate micromanipulators in 1994, presenting its first cases the following year. More than three decades later, it again steps to the front of the field by becoming one of the first centers in the world to perform automated ICSI. Seoul IVF has built its reputation on prioritizing safety and precision through careful evaluation of clinical data. At the same time, the clinic has actively pursued automation solutions designed to minimize human error and improve consistency throughout the IVF process.

"This has always come down to a single question: who gets to have a family. The most advanced fertility care has never been evenly distributed, and closing that gap is why I built CERAS. CERAS has been a pioneer in incorporating advanced technologies in reproductive medicine, including AI-assisted embryo assessment, electronic witnessing systems, time-lapse incubation, and now automated ICSI. ICSI. A lets us deliver the most demanding step in IVF with a consistency that no longer rests on a handful of expert hands, which means we can extend that quality to far more patients than before. Bringing this technology to Peru reflects our commitment to ensuring that world-class reproductive care is available to patients throughout Latin America. Innovation only fulfills its purpose when it helps more people access safe, effective, and consistent fertility treatment," said Dr. Fabrizio Vizcarra, Founder and Medical Director of CERAS.

"As a center that introduced the first ICSI, embryo freezing and PGT applications in Turkey, we have a long-standing commitment to medical innovation. With ICSI.A, we ensure a consistent level of quality in the most critical step of treatment: the microinjection. However, our focus remains equally on the rigor of our laboratory quality control systems. Patients choose our center because they know we maintain these high standards consistently across every treatment. For us, success is the result of combining scientific innovation with a disciplined, patient-centered approach," said Prof. Dr. Semra Kahraman, Director of Istanbul Memorial Hospital.

"I brought micromanipulation to this region in 1994, and I remember how much the result depended on the steadiness of a single pair of hands. 32 years later, automation finally takes that uncertainty out of the equation. CENALFES has always moved first when the technology was right, and the technology is right now. We are proud to do it again," said Dr. Joaquin Lopez Arana, Founder and Medical Director of CENALFES.

"Korean couples always want the most advanced technology. At the same time, they also want it to be safe and reliable. We wanted to be among the first centers to evaluate this technology and generate clinical data from real clinical practice. We believe that the reduction in variability offered by ICSI.A will result in meaningful benefits for infertile couples. At Seoul IVF, we have made continuous efforts to introduce physical AI systems to reduce errors during the process. I am sure that ICSIa is the most realistic example of physical AI at this time," said Dr. Gyeonghun Lee, MD, PhD, Director of Seoul IVF Women's Clinic.

"As one of the fertility centers with the highest patient volume in Argentina, we see daily how scale makes consistency, efficiency, and process standardization increasingly important. Automation is not yet widespread in IVF laboratories, but companies like Overture Life are bringing that future closer to clinical reality. For Procrearte, ICSI.A represents an opportunity to move toward a more standardized and efficient laboratory model, supporting our embryology teams and helping us improve patient access to high-quality fertility care on a large scale. Through Procreartech, we are proud to bring this technology to Argentina and work alongside Overture Life to adapt and develop it according to the needs of our market and our laboratories. We believe this is an important step toward making advanced automation a real and meaningful part of fertility care in our region," said Santiago Rey Valzacchi, CEO of Procrearte Group.

ICSI.A is the only platform of its kind, automating a procedure that has never before been standardized at clinical scale. According to the current legislation in Turkey, there is no specific regulation governing the use of automated, robotic, or AI-assisted intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) systems. Such technologies would therefore be considered under the general regulatory framework applicable to assisted reproductive technologies and IVF laboratory practices. As deployment proceeds across the centers, the program will generate real-world operational data to inform best practices for automating high-precision embryology while maintaining the highest standards of clinical quality.

The launch of the ICSI.A Center of Excellence Program reflects a broader shift now underway in reproductive medicine, in which outcomes are increasingly determined by validated, reproducible processes rather than by individual technique. With its first five centers spanning Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Overture Life plans to expand the program to additional leading fertility networks worldwide, building a reference network of clinics that define the standard for the automated IVF laboratory.

Overture Life will open a limited Reservation Waitlist for the ICSI.A Center of Excellence Program at ESHRE 2026 in London (June 28 July 1). Fertility centers and networks interested in joining the next cohort can reserve their place at the conference. Priority will be given to leading clinics seeking to establish themselves as regional reference sites.

Clinics interested in the ICSI.A Center of Excellence Program can contact info@overture.life and visit https://www.overture.life/ICSI.

About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that increase throughput and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations, including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection, Overture combines robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company's platforms include ICSI.A, the world's first automated intracytoplasmic sperm injection workstation, and DaVitri, its automated vitrification platform, which together aim to boost reliability and consistency across the IVF laboratory, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture's investors include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.

About CERAS

CERAS is a specialized assisted reproduction center in Peru, committed to providing comprehensive, personalized, and evidence-based fertility care for individuals and couples seeking to build a family. Under the direction of Dr. Fabrizio Vizcarra and Dr. Pedro Bendezú, the center brings together a multidisciplinary team dedicated to highly complex fertility treatments, integrating reproductive medicine, embryology, genetics, endocrinology, andrology, and clinical support.

With a human, ethical, and highly specialized approach, CERAS incorporates advanced technology, rigorous clinical protocols, and a state-of-the-art IVF laboratory designed to provide safe, traceable, and individualized care throughout every stage of the reproductive journey.

Dr. Pamela Villanueva leads CERAS' scientific research area, working alongside a specialized research team to promote clinical studies, evaluate emerging treatments, and implement innovative technologies in assisted reproduction.

This commitment to research, automation, and artificial intelligence reinforces CERAS' vision of advancing reproductive medicine in Peru and worldwide. By integrating science, clinical expertise, and a deeply human understanding of fertility, CERAS strives to provide safer, more personalized treatments aligned with the latest advances in reproductive medicine, while contributing to the continued evolution of fertility care both nationally and internationally.

About Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospitals Group is Turkey's largest private hospital network, with fertility centers operating across three Istanbul locations Sisli, Bahçelievler, and Atasehir as well as in Ankara. Memorial Hospital Istanbul IVF Center is an international reference center for IVF, with over 10,000 cycles performed annually and more than 25 years of clinical experience. The head of Memorial's IVF department serves as President of the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis International Society (PGDIS), and the group's infertility specialists are recognized worldwide for their expertise. Memorial IVF Centers offer solutions across a broad range of clinical challenges, including recurrent implantation failure, advanced maternal age, severe male infertility, and genetically transmitted diseases. All Memorial Istanbul hospitals hold JCI accreditation. For more information, visit memorialhospitalsgroup.com.

About CENALFES

CENALFES Centro Nacional de Fertilidad y Esterilidad is one of Bolivia's most established reproductive medicine centers, with over 36 years of clinical history. The clinic operates across three locations Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, and La Paz and offers a comprehensive range of services including IVF, ICSI/PICSI, in vitro maturation, cryopreservation of embryos, testicular biopsy with sperm extraction, intrauterine insemination, oocyte donation, and a semen bank. CENALFES is dedicated to providing the highest standard of reproductive medicine to help aspiring parents throughout Bolivia and the broader region. For more information, visit www.cenalfes.com.

About Seoul IVF

Seoul IVF Women's Clinic is a rapidly growing fertility center located near Incheon International Airport, providing convenient access for both domestic and international patients. Seoul IVF has a strong interest in the automation and digital transformation of IVF laboratory procedures. The clinic actively evaluates emerging technologies that improve safety, precision, traceability, and consistency throughout the IVF process, with the goal of reducing human error while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

Through continuous clinical research, the adoption of innovative technologies, and collaboration with international partners, Seoul IVF aims to generate meaningful clinical evidence that advances reproductive medicine in Korea and worldwide. As a new-generation IVF center, Seoul IVF was built with a vision of embracing next-generation technologies from the very beginning. The clinic views automation, artificial intelligence, and evidence-based innovation not as future possibilities, but as essential components of the modern IVF laboratory.

About Procrearte

Procrearte is the largest fertility network in Latin America, with over 25 years of experience in reproductive medicine and a network of more than 190 fertility specialists and seven IVF clinics in Argentina.

The Group offers comprehensive fertility care through specialized services in assisted reproduction, fertility preservation, reproductive genetics, embryology, and patient support. With one of the highest volumes of IVF cycles in Argentina, Procrearte combines clinical expertise, scientific rigor, and a patient-centered approach to help individuals and families on their journey to parenthood.

Through Procreartech, its innovation platform, Procrearte works to identify, evaluate, and implement new technologies that improve laboratory processes, clinical quality, and access to fertility care in Argentina and the region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624987724/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Overture Life

Patrick Schmidt overture@consortpartners.com

CERAS

Dr. Fabrizio Vizcarra fabrizio.vizcarra@ceras.pe

Memorial Hospital

Prof. Dr. Semra Kahraman semra.kahraman@memorial.com.tr

CENALFES

Dr. Joaquín López Arana cenalfes@gmail.com

Seoul IVF

Dr. Gyeonghun Lee obgy@gmail.com

Procrearte

marketing@procrearte.com