HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The ninth edition of Start-up Express, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), successfully concluded its Final Pitching Day today, with 10 winning start-ups emerging from the competition. The winning start-ups span sectors including smart city solutions, green tech and health tech, reflecting growing momentum among Hong Kong start-ups in translating innovative technologies into practical applications. The ESG Award was presented to BioZein Technology Corporation Limited in recognition of its outstanding commitment to sustainability and social impact, while Homing Therapeutics Limited received the My Favourite Start-up Award. The 10 winning start-ups will next participate in a series of local and overseas business events organised by the HKTDC which provides opportunities to build capability and connections, explore markets, seek business and funding partners, and enhance brand awareness.The HKTDC has long been committed to fostering the growth of start-ups by actively providing platforms that help them raise market visibility and expand into Chinese Mainland and international markets, to further promote Hong Kong's strengths as an international innovation and technology hub. HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Anna Cheung said: 'When we launched Start-up Express in 2018, we had one simple goal: to help Hong Kong start-ups grow and flourish. Since then, we have supported 80 start-ups in building capacity, enhancing their visibility, making connections, finding new partners and investors and seizing opportunities and markets previously out of their reach. We champion Hong Kong's brightest startups by connecting them to the world to scale and succeed. Proudly, we stand with our winners every step of the way, unlocking partnerships, investment, and the power to build a global brand.'Ten winning start-ups were selected, with the majority operating in the fields of smart city solutions, alongside a number of ventures specialising in green tech, health tech and med tech, highlighting the increasing diversity of innovation and technology solutions and their growing adoption across a wide range of industries and everyday applications. This year's Start-up Express Final Pitching Day attracted more than 200 industry participants, including investors and business leaders. Booths were also set up during the event to enable the Start-up Express finalists to showcase their businesses to all attendees and participants, fostering networking and collaboration opportunities.The 20 Start-up Express finalists took to the stage today to present their innovative business ideas and answer questions raised by the judging panel. Following the selection process, the 10 start-ups were announced as winners: Alpha AI Technology Limited, BioZein Technology Corporation Limited, GABES Limited, Hay-koze Limited, Homing Therapeutics Limited, Muuse Limited, O-Spheres Limited, PetWell HK Limited, PregnaSense Co. Limited and Pyramid AI Limited. The HKTDC will arrange a series of exposure opportunities for the winning teams to interact with potential investors, buyers and partners, helping them expand their business networks and capture opportunities in both local and global markets.Judges commend start-ups for embracing emerging technology trendsOne of the judges, Jimmy Tao, Chairman of the Hong Kong Startup Council, said: 'The quality of participating start-ups continues to improve year after year. Many of this year's finalists have successfully integrated artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies into practical applications, demonstrating strong commercial potential. Hong Kong's start-up ecosystem has continued to flourish in recent years, with the number of start-ups reaching a record high. Last year, the total increased 11% year-on-year to 5,221, reflecting the city's growing appeal to global entrepreneurs and reinforcing its position as an ideal destination for business and investment. Through the Start-up Express platform, this year's winners will be well placed to expand into new markets while gaining valuable opportunities to build networks and accelerate growth.'Start-up Express helps start-ups expand markets and commercialise innovationTaranjit Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Entoptica, one of the 10 winning start-ups of Start-up Express 2025 and the world's first start-up to apply quantum technology to vision science, said: 'Start-up Express provided valuable opportunities to connect with investors and industry mentors, helping us secure funding to advance clinical trials and expand production capacity. Participation in HKTDC events has also enabled us to broaden our network within the ophthalmic healthcare sector.' He added that participation in CES 2026 in the United States in January this year, a participation led by the HKTDC, enabled the company to establish connections with potential partners, manufacturers and investors from Shanghai, Japan and the United States. The company also successfully sold two prototype products at US$100,000 each, achieving pricing and overall results that exceeded its expectations.Start-up Express International supports overseas start-ups to establish a presence in Hong KongIn addition to promoting local innovation and technology ventures, the HKTDC is committed to strengthening exchanges between Hong Kong and overseas start-up ecosystems, further reinforcing Hong Kong's competitive edge as a leading innovation and technology hub in Asia. Since the launch of Start-up Express International in 2022, the competition has attracted start-ups from around the world over four editions, including participants from Chinese Mainland, Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The fifth edition of Start-up Express International will be held during Entrepreneur Day in December this year, providing winning overseas start-ups with support to establish a presence in Hong Kong and leverage the city as a gateway to explore opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and international markets.Start-up Express: https://portal.hktdc.com/startupexpress/en/The 20 finalists: https://portal.hktdc.com/startupexpress/en/s/Top-20Photo download: https://bit.ly/4wu3EFdThe 10 winners of Start-up Express. Representatives of the winning teams took a group photo with judges and guests. Back row (from third left), from left to right: Monica Hong, Associate of Betatron Venture Group; Alan Cheung, Founder & Managing Director of Grandion Group; HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Anna Cheung; Jimmy Tao, Chairman of Hong Kong Startup Council; Winnie Leung, Founding General Partner of Transcend Capital Partners and Conrad Tsang, Founder and Chairman of Strategic Year Holdings LimitedThe Start-up Express Final Pitching Day featured a student innovation showcase, where primary and secondary school students presented their award-winning innovation and technology projectsMore than 200 industry professionals attended the Start-up Express Final Pitching Day, providing opportunities for start-ups to exchange ideas and connect with investors and business leadersBooths alongside the event, where shortlisted start-ups introduced their businesses and innovative solutions to participantsHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentNoah Qiu Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgJohnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.