AudioEye, Inc.: AI Search Is Routing Users to the Least Accessible Pages on the Web, AudioEye's 2026 Digital Accessibility Index Finds

Analysis of over 165,000 U.S. and EU pages reveals product and conversion pages are driving litigation risk, as two-thirds of traffic now routes to interior pages

TUCSON, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc.(Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), an industry-leading digital accessibility company, today released the third annual 2026 Digital Accessibility Index (DAI). The report scanned over 165,000 pages across 6,100 domains in the U.S. and Europe, revealing where accessibility risk is concentrating, what is driving enforcement actions, and why most programs are falling behind.

The findings reveal a consistent gap between where accessibility programs focus and where risk actually lives. Most organizations start on the homepage and treat interior pages as lower priority. However, these deeper pages average more issues (+10%), appear in approximately 60% of accessibility claims filed in 2025, and are now receiving more direct traffic as AI search routes users past the homepage.

"Organizations are facing a perfect storm of compliance risk," said Kelly Georgevich, CEO of AudioEye. "Litigation is accelerating, the EAA is enforceable, and AI is sending users to pages most accessibility programs haven't prioritized. At the same time, AI is building the web faster than accessibility programs can keep up and using models trained on an internet that is largely inaccessible. The 2026 DAI findings show the risk is real, measurable, and growing faster than most programs are moving."

2026 DAI Key Findings

AI search is sending users to the least compliant pages on every site. Interior pages average 10% more issues than homepages, and according to Previsible, AI search engines are sending two-thirds of traffic to them.

Interior pages average 10% more issues than homepages, and according to Previsible, AI search engines are sending two-thirds of traffic to them. The average webpage contains 62 issues. That figure holds across every industry and region, a gap that persists even as enforcement ramps up.

That figure holds across every industry and region, a gap that persists even as enforcement ramps up. One in five issues blocks users from completing critical tasks. 21% of detected issues prevent users from completing purchases, submitting forms, or accessing account information. These are the issues that drive lost revenue and litigation exposure.

21% of detected issues prevent users from completing purchases, submitting forms, or accessing account information. These are the issues that drive lost revenue and litigation exposure. Five WCAG criteria account for 40% of all detected issues. Missing image descriptions, unclear link text, unlabeled buttons and form fields, low-contrast interactive elements, and missing skip navigation appeared on roughly three in four pages. They also appear consistently in accessibility litigation filings.

Missing image descriptions, unclear link text, unlabeled buttons and form fields, low-contrast interactive elements, and missing skip navigation appeared on roughly three in four pages. They also appear consistently in accessibility litigation filings. EU sites trail U.S. counterparts, with enforcement accelerating. EU sites averaged 25% more accessibility issues per page than U.S. sites. As the European Accessibility Act's enforcement takes hold, that gap is a growing regulatory and financial risk for any organization serving EU customers.

As AI search reshapes traffic and accessibility rules expand globally, every page on a site is now a potential compliance failure and a potential lawsuit. The 2026 Digital Accessibility Index gives organizations a clear picture of where violations concentrate, what is driving enforcement actions, and what it takes to protect their entire web presence.

To view the full report, visit audioeye.com/digital-accessibility-index/2026.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 127,000 customers such as Samsung, Lands' End, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 25 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

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