Tuya Smart: Tuya-powered Conow Makes Major European Debut at Intersolar Europe 2026 with Its AI-Native Home Energy Portfolio

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, today announced its latest advance in AI-native home energy management. Conow, an AI-native digital energy ecosystem brand powered by Tuya's global AI+IoT infrastructure, made its major European brand debut at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, unveiling a portfolio of breakthrough products and supporting technologies that transition home energy from isolated hardware devices into intelligent, autonomous energy networks. Underscoring its momentum, Conow was also recognized in EUPD Research's Top Innovation Germany 2026, an honor that reflects its advancements in the renewable energy sector.

The debut comes as Europe accelerates into the era of AI Autonomous Energy, where conventional storage hardware alone can no longer meet the growing demand for true home energy independence. Germany - the region's most advanced market for decentralized energy, with widespread balcony solar adoption, dynamic pricing, and emerging flexibility markets - offers an ideal launchpad for Conow to redefine the home energy system, shifting it from isolated devices toward an intelligent network that lets every household see, optimize and eventually monetize its own energy.

At Intersolar Europe, Conow showcased a full portfolio engineered to make energy autonomy accessible to every household, from apartments to villas, drawing strong interest from industry experts and visitors on site:

Lyra 2500 Series - Germany's first wireless, scalable balcony solar storage system. The series includes:

Lyra 2500 Pro : High-capacity, multi-MPPT system for whole-home deployment

: High-capacity, multi-MPPT system for whole-home deployment Lyra 2500 AC: Lightweight, AC-coupled solution for seamless integration with existing system upgrades

Atlas 6000 AC - a 3kW/6kWh AC-coupled plug-in system with the unique ability to scale into a three-phase power supply via PowerSync, while enabling real-time AI predictive management and native integration with Tuya and Home Assistant.

PowerSync - a three-phase-ready energy platform delivering up to 12kW output, integrated 11kW EV charging and backup protection in under 10 milliseconds - powered by edge-native AI that keeps operating intelligently even without a cloud connection.

Nova Air - a single-phase residential all-in-one energy storage system that brings a flexible, stackable modular design that scales up to 30 kWh per tower, backed by a 10-year warranty and a 15-year operational lifespan.

CoreX - an AI-powered Home Energy Gateway that unifies local AI, dynamic tariff optimization, cross-brand device orchestration and smart-grid readiness into one autonomous energy platform.

Behind the products is Conow's proprietary AirMesh technology, which enables wireless parallel connection and coordinated control of up to 10 units - without the complex cabling, third-party EMS or professional installation that traditional multi-unit systems require. Households can freely expand storage capacity and position units throughout the home, with each one delivering localized backup for nearby critical loads such as refrigerators, home offices or medical devices, all without dependence on centralized inverters.

At the heart of this ecosystem is Conow AIX, also referred to as the Conow Energy Intelligence Platform - a higher-level AI orchestration engine responsible for advanced energy optimization, dynamic tariff management, PV forecasting, and seamless coordination of heat pumps, EV chargers, and smart home devices. Delivering up to 76% cost savings across 6,000+ smart device models, it takes households on a journey from saving to earning - turning distributed energy assets into a source of value rather than a cost center.

"The future of home energy is not just about storing electricity. It is about enabling every household to become an intelligent energy node - capable of optimizing, coordinating and eventually monetizing energy autonomously. With this portfolio and Conow AIX, we are bringing utility-grade energy intelligence into everyday homes," said Daisy Yang, Vice President of Product of Conow.

On June 23, the opening day of Intersolar Europe, Conow hosted "Conow Open," an industry salon bringing together European energy experts and partners to explore AI-native energy autonomy. The program featured keynote sessions, an industry-insight address and the premiere of Conow AIX, alongside a strategic partnership and certification ceremony.

During the event, Conow signed partnerships with clients including ELEKTRAMAT, Tepto GmbH, Weecoo GmbH, and Flexisolar GmbH. This allows Conow's AI-native energy solutions and proven technologies to be paired with the partners' market leadership and resources in Germany and Netherlands to accelerate the deployment of AI-native home energy systems across Europe and beyond.

"AI has a significant role to play in making solar energy management more efficient. Looking ahead, Tepto will build on our collaboration with Conow in AI energy intelligence to maximize user benefits and convenience, empowering European households to actively participate in and benefit from the smart energy revolution," said Tobias Wiebe, Business Strategy Manager of Tepto.

Conow is powered by Tuya's global AIoT infrastructure across 200+ countries and regions, combining 15 years of industry experience, 200+ core innovative patents and four global R&D centers. Its showcase at Intersolar Europe marks a pivotal step in Conow's European push to build AI-native home energy infrastructure and make intelligent, autonomous energy accessible to households across the continent - transforming home energy from a passive utility into an actively managed, continuously optimized system, and enabling every user to enjoy true energy freedom.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a leading global AI cloud platform service provider dedicated to bringing AI into everyday life. Through its TuyaOpen open-source development framework and universal AI Agent engines, including the AI Agent development platform, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities to lower barriers for AI development, efficiently advancing the realization of AI-driven lifestyles and accelerating AI integration with the physical world. Tuya offers innovative physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers through its cloud computing and spatial intelligence capabilities. It also provides a complete, open, and neutral global AIoT ecosystem. This approach fosters a vibrant global developer community comprising brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators, and independent software vendors who collaborate to create smart solution ecosystems embodying the principles of sustainability, security, efficiency, agility, and openness.

As of March 31, 2026, the Tuya AI Developer Platform had over 1,970,000 registered AI developers from more than 200 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit: www.tuya.com

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